Corona Sunsets Festival returns to Joburg after three years

The Corona Sunsets Festival is set to return to Johannesburg on October 29, after a three-year absence from the city. This time around though, the festival will be returning to a new home on the grounds of Huddle Park, Linksfield.

Get your tickets!https://t.co/MuCqua4UFn#ThisIsLiving #Coronasunsets #ad @CoronaAfrica @corona pic.twitter.com/jU6Vx46nfY — Pat Baloyi (@PatskiB) June 27, 2022 The popular South African summer festival event most recently took place in Cape Town in April and featured the likes of international acts Claptone, andhim and Elderbrook alongside local stars such as Zakes Bantwini, Sun-El Musician, and GoodLuck. The festival’s press team said festival-goers could expect a similarly star-studded line-up of artists which they would be announcing soon.

“After the long wait, this is going to be a wonderful homecoming,” said event organiser, Shaun Duwe. “As always, festival-goers can expect only the best local and international artists and experiences you won’t find at any other festival.” The Corona Sunsets Festival joins a number of other local festivals that have recently put out announcements about their events this year.

A few months ago, Rocking The Daisies announced its return and added a Joburg leg. The Joburg leg will be held at Supersport Park in Centurion on October 9. “😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁 in a year there are three events I'm prepared to pay my own money to attend. Bacardi Holiday Club Fon City Corona Sunset Fest,” tweeted @iamdjsoso.

