Donald Moatshe. Picture: Supplied

Donald Moatshe returns home to the North West Province to celebrate 10 years in the music industry at Sun City. Sun City is turning up the charm by hosting Donald as he serenades guests with his hit songs “Denial”, “Over the moon” and “Landela” to name but a few - all at the country’s most vibrant premium lifestyle destination on Saturday, 23 February 2019.

Bring along that special person or perhaps see what cupid has up his sleeve as you enjoy an unforgettable evening out at Sun City, dancing and singing along to Donald’s impactful, popular songs.



The musician says he is thrilled to be celebrating a decade in the music industry adding that, “It’s humbling to know I’ve been able to do what I love for a decade and to celebrate my achievements with fans, fellow musicians and the media as they have supported me throughout my musical journey.”

Sun City is Donald‘s second stop on his #10YearsofDonald Tour, stretching to venues throughout the African continent. Accompanied by some of the biggest names in the South African music industry on the tour, Donald will be joined by Prince Kay Bee and DJ Mobi Dixon for the Sun City performance.

Tickets are limited and available from Computicket at R200 or at the venue for R250 per person.