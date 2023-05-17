‘Dress Code’ marries fashion and music while tickling the funny bone

From the love of fashion and the fascination with fashion emerges the invigorating new musical revue “Dress Code”, currently being staged at the Theatre on the Square, Sandton, until May 26. Directed by Alan Swerdlow, with Clifford Cooper as the musical director, “Dress Code” pokes fun at the complexities of our relationship with clothing and explores diverse issues related to fashion.

Whether you are addicted to online shopping, have opinions on the latest fashion trends, or worry about what not to wear this season, the show has something for everyone. It is the brainchild of theatre duo Lorri Strauss and Sharon Spiegel Wagner, who also stars alongside seasoned actress Ntambo Rapatla. Through an eclectic mix of re-imagined songs and a variety of costume changes, the trio take the audience on an exciting journey of laughter and utter delight.

Sharon Spiegel Wagner, Lorri Strauss, Ntambo Rapatla and Cliff Cooper in ‘Dress Code’. Picture: Philip Kuhn In a conversation with IOL Entertainment, Swerdlow explains that the musical production is set to rekindle the revues culture in South Africa. “We seem to have lost the art of revue in South Africa – proper, real, classic revues,” offers Swerdlow. “South Africa was at the forefront, if you cast your mind back historically. We are famous for one of the most successful revues ever seen in the world, which was called ‘Wait a Minim!’ and it toured South Africa, the UK and America.”

Fun fact: Conceptualised and directed by Leon Gluckman, “Wait a Minim!” first opened at the Intimate Theatre, Joburg, on January 17, 1962, before its international debut in London and Broadway in New York City. “Revues have been around for a century and a half as entertainment, but, in the beginning, were largely extravaganzas of singing, dancing, spectacular sets and costumes. “It was around the ’60s that the whole notion of revues changed. They started to say something. Revues became very pointed. They looked at society but in a deeply satirical way.”

Lorri Strauss, Sharon Spiegel Wagner, Ntambo Rapatla and Cliff Cooper in ‘Dress Code’. Picture: Philip Kuhn For Swerdlow, a revue gives the creatives a platform to address and comment on societal issues in a humorous way. “In ‘Dress Code’, we make a point that fashion is not a trivial matter to be dismissed. The effect that it has on society is quite important. But we do it with enormous good humour and a lot of songs and a lot of sketches.” Swerdlow adds that this tongue-in-cheek, witty show is what the doctor ordered this gloomy and cold winter, all thanks to load shedding.

“We’ve got so much that is incredibly negative surrounding us in this country and it's important to have the things that divert us and entertain us but also to help us deal with it all, and comedy is one of them. “We’ve got a scene where we go to the land of lost laundry, which we do with puppets, so there's a little puppet show in the middle of the show. “It’s a whole kaleidoscope. It’s 80 minutes of nonstop pleasure.”

Lorri Strauss, Sharon Spiegel Wagner, Ntambo Rapatla in ‘Dress Code’. Picture: Philip Kuhn Echoing Swerdlow, Rapatla says she hopes the show will serve as a mirror to many South Africans. “I hope this show stirs conversations around clothes and our relationship with clothes. Your clothes shouldn’t define you, they should refine you,” shares Rapatla. “The show’s not just about fashion. There’s a lot more to the whole notion of what clothing does in our society, what form it takes and what it does to people. There’s the good and the bad to it.”

Richardt Nel as Lieutenant De Kok and Sabelo Motloung as Vusi Ndlovu in ‘Interrogation Room’. Picture: Ayanda Martin. ANOTHER NOT TO BE MISSED SHOW Interrogation Room Where: Soweto Theatre When: May 19 to 26

Set in 1986 during apartheid South Africa, ‘Interrogation Room’ tells the story of Vusi Ndlovu, a young freedom fighter who is abducted by the Special Branch Police on suspicion of terrorism. He then finds himself at the hands of Lieutenant De Kok and Constable Themba Maseko and their brutal brand of law enforcement. The story is told through the recollection of events as told by Themba Maseko at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in the Nineties.