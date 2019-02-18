Picture: Supplied

Carnival City plays host to funnyman Mervyn from Durban when he swaps the lush tropical surrounds of KwaZulu-Natal for the concrete jungle that is Gauteng – but only for a short while - next month. The well-known comedian takes to the stage at the Mardi Gras Theatre for one night only on 2 March 2019. He will take his audience on his laugh-a-minute journey, from childhood through to being the funny adult he is now, with stories and anecdotes about growing up in Durban and life in South Africa.

No one is excluded from Mervyn’s amusing content. He has jokes about everyone from the honourable members of parliament to parastatals, the municipality, service delivery and people who, according to him, are not too bright. Narcissist celebrities, gold diggers, sugar daddies and fake people are also his subjects in this crazy, comical session.

Mervyn, who describes himself as a "Proudly South African Durbanite of Indian Origin", has 30 years of stage experience under his belt with performances throughout SA.

His show at the Mardi Gras Theatre is at 8pm on 2 March. Tickets are available at R125 per person through Computicket. The show is rated PG 13.