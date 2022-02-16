Experience one night with Msaki at the Lyric Theatre

If you’ve never seen Msaki perform live, then you probably don’t know what an eargasm is. I’ve seen her perform several times, but my favourite was the intimate session at Something’s Cooking in Menlyn sometime in 2019.

If you’ve never had the opportunity to hear and see her sing live on stage, worry not, because she’ll be at Lyric Theatre for one night only on February 25. As part of the Bassline Live series, the East London-born star will be performing alongside award-winning dancer and choreographer Kristi-Leigh Gresse, supported by Vinnie Mak. "I am excited to perform again at the Bassline Live at the Lyric Theatre. Our performance last May was one of my favourite shows of the year. It's always great to work with the Bassline family.

“For this show, I will collaborate with dancer Kristi-Leigh Gresse during my set, and my brother Vinnie Mak, from the ALTBLKcontinua community, who recently moved from the Eastern Cape to Jozi, will open the show with his Buffalo City Blues,” says Msaki. The vocalist behind the hit song “Fetch Your Life” will be performing some of the hit songs from her latest double album, “Platinumb Heart”. The album speaks about how it feels seeing the world around you burn.

“The folk singer-songwriter side of me and the dance electro house, if broken down to its elements, are all the same. “I’m in no conflict in the two worlds, and I am becoming more comfortable with their interchangeability and being their synthesis point,” she adds. Tickets start from R200-R400 at Computicket.