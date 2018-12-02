Africa's inaugural Global Citizen Festival is currently underway at the FNB Stadium. South African fans will be treated to a concert by a stellar line-up that includes A-list local and international celebrities.
The festival will be headlined by Beyoncé & Jay-Z, Cassper Nyovest, D'banj, Ed Sheeran, Eddie Vedder, Femi Kuti, Pharrell Williams & Chris Martin, Sho Madjozi, Kacey Musgraves, Tiwa Savage, Usher, DJ Black Coffee and Wizkid.
South African comedian Trevor Noah will host the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100, while Dave Chappelle and Nomzamo Mbatha will join the stellar co-host line-up that includes Naomi Campbell, Sir Bob Geldof, Gayle King, Bonang Matheba, Tyler Perry and Forest Whitaker. Oprah Winfrey will also deliver a special keynote address in honour of Madiba.
Fans and celebrities have started to arrive ahead of what is expected to be a jampacked show.
Ran into Son of Patricia, @trevornoah at #GlobalCitizenFestival. #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA #Mandela100 #BeTheGeneration pic.twitter.com/v6cwKRN8Xb— IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) December 2, 2018
.@ShoMadjozi shows @PearlThusi love during the #GlobalCitizenFestival red carpet.#GlobalCitizenFestivalSA #Mandela100 #BeTheGeneration pic.twitter.com/1ZGHWsojSP— IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) December 2, 2018
👀#GlobalCitizenFestivalSA pic.twitter.com/qiN7Rt8vPP— Sindiswa Ntuli😌 (@Sindycate_) December 2, 2018
Bonang Matheba, Media Personality and Activist will be one of the hosts on stage today at the #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA 😁👏🏾@bonang_m x @GlblCtzn— Bonang M's World (@QueenBs_World) December 2, 2018
👑🐝 pic.twitter.com/RKtOcYtlvv
The Madiba Magic brought us the Carters (Beyoncé) and the entire world 🗺💃🏽❣️🤩🌟✨💫— Wez_MrsVS (@wezilem) December 2, 2018
God Bless South Africa 🌍📍🇿🇦#GlobalCitizenFestivalSA #GlobalCitizen #BeTheGeneration #BeTheLegacy #Mandela100 pic.twitter.com/DkFd2b3MBx
Comedian Trevor Noah arrives ahead of the #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA. Noah is one of the co-host of the festival. @IOL @ReporterStar pic.twitter.com/xtc9NzVOuo— Khanyisile (@Khanyi_Seele) December 2, 2018
At the #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA. Scores waiting to get in at FNB stadium. @IOL @ReporterStar pic.twitter.com/sU3iekzXWw— Khanyisile (@Khanyi_Seele) December 2, 2018