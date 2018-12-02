Fans queueing outside FNB Stadium. Picture: IOL

Africa's inaugural Global Citizen Festival is currently underway at the FNB Stadium. South African fans will be treated to a concert by a stellar line-up that includes A-list local and international celebrities. The festival will be headlined by Beyoncé & Jay-Z, Cassper Nyovest, D'banj, Ed Sheeran, Eddie Vedder, Femi Kuti, Pharrell Williams & Chris Martin, Sho Madjozi, Kacey Musgraves, Tiwa Savage, Usher, DJ Black Coffee and Wizkid.

South African comedian Trevor Noah will host the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100, while Dave Chappelle and Nomzamo Mbatha will join the stellar co-host line-up that includes Naomi Campbell, Sir Bob Geldof, Gayle King, Bonang Matheba, Tyler Perry and Forest Whitaker. Oprah Winfrey will also deliver a special keynote address in honour of Madiba.

Fans and celebrities have started to arrive ahead of what is expected to be a jampacked show.

