The latest hit show from the Mother City, "Aunty Merle The Musical" finally comes to Joburg Theatre, from 1 February.
Marc Lottering brings to life his most beloved alter ego in hit musical comedy for the first time on a Johannesburg stage, and directed by Lara Foot, "Aunty Merle The Musical" has received no fewer than 4 Fleur Du Cap Theatre Nominations. Hailing from Belgravia Road in Athlone, Aunty Merle sashays onto the stage at the Mandela at Joburg Theatre from 1 February to 3 March 2019 for a limited season run.
Aunty Merle is all about sharing the love, she’s offering patrons a 20% discount on tickets purchased for shows between 1 and 7 February. Performances are Wednesdays to Saturdays at 8pm, with matinee shows on Saturdays and Sundays at 3pm. The show is suitable for all ages (no under 3’s).
You can secure your tickets through one of these platforms: visit www.joburgtheatre.com or call Box Office on 0861 670 670; via www.webtickets.co.za; as well as webtickets counters at Pick ‘n Pay outlets.
