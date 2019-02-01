To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The latest hit show from the Mother City, "Aunty Merle The Musical" finally comes to Joburg Theatre, from 1 February. Marc Lottering brings to life his most beloved alter ego in hit musical comedy for the first time on a Johannesburg stage, and directed by Lara Foot, "Aunty Merle The Musical" has received no fewer than 4 Fleur Du Cap Theatre Nominations. Hailing from Belgravia Road in Athlone, Aunty Merle sashays onto the stage at the Mandela at Joburg Theatre from 1 February to 3 March 2019 for a limited season run.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video









The musical comedy boasts a talented South African cast including Tracey-Lee Oliver as Abigail, Paul du Toit as Alan, Tankiso Mamabolo as Lydia and Loukmaan Adams as Denver Paulse; with the rest of the stellar cast including Royston Stoffels, Gina Shmukler, Adrian Galley, Carmen Maarman, Zandile Madliwa, Sizwesandile Mnisi, Anzio September, Crystal Finck and Tashreeq de Villiers - accompanied by a live 8-piece band.





The show's twenty-two original songs, with lyrics by Marc Lottering and Tarryn Lamb; musical direction by Alistair Izobel and choreography by Grant Van Ster, have earned the cast thunderous standing ovations.



