Hungani Ndlovu says his latest theatre show ‘Pass Over’ resonates with him as a black man

Actor and choreographer Hungani Ndlovu says it was the storyline and the poetry that drew him to “Pass Over”, a contemporary theatre production that is at The Market Theatre. Directed by James Ngcobo, “Pass Over” comes on the back of the recent commemoration of Black History Month. Though the month is celebrated annually in February in America and Canada, the play aims to inspire South Africans to have tough conversations around race, police brutality and white supremacy. Inspired by Beckett’s “Waiting for Godot”, “Pass Over” explores the human spirit of young black men who dream about a “promised land” and their hope for a better future. The production follows the story of two young men, Moses, played by “Muvhango” star Khathu Ramabulana, and Kitch, played by the former Scandal! actor Hungani Ndlovu.

The duo are joined by “Skeem Saam” actor Charlie Bouguenon, who plays The Man.

Charlie Bouguenon, Khathu Ramabulana and Hungani Ndlovu. Picture: Lungelo Mbulwana

We caught up with Ndlovu who said the production resonated with him.

“The themes throughout the play are very relatable and are important to me as a black man,” said Ndlovu.

“The play touches on issues faith, hope, black history, racial tension, love, power and religion. The haves and the have nots. The list goes on.

“I play Kitch, a young black African American who believes that life is meant to be better than what his reality is currently. I like to refer to him as ‘the eternal optimist’”.

He urged fans to catch this “never to be missed” theatre piece.

“Firstly, a night out at the Market Theatre is always a night well spent. Secondly, it’s a phenomenal play. Thirdly, it’s the first time Pass Over is being staged on the African continent. You don’t want to miss that.”

’Pass Over’ directed by James Ngcobo. Picture: Supplied

Pass Over also features rapper and music producer, Kabomo Vilakazi, as the music composer.

He commented: “I have created music that will help Pass Over turn the volume up on some of the key themes in the play such as brotherhood, black empowerment, self-belief, violence, white privilege fear, trust and trauma.

"The music is going to be emotional and the genres I will be dabbling between rap and jazz chords in quite places. This will allow the story to flow uninterrupted”.

Pass Over premiered at the Steppenwolf Theatre Company in Chicago in May 2017.

The play was recorded live at the Steppenwolf Theatre, adapted for film by co-director Danya Taymor and co-director and producer Spike Lee, and premiered on Amazon Prime Video on April 20, 2018.

The South African premiere of “Pass Over” is currently showing at the Market Theatre till Sunday, March 28.

Tickets are available at Webtickets from R90 to R150. For more information visit The Market Theatre.