Get ready to party and learn more about the LGBTQI+ community at the very first Feathers Festival. Taking place at 1 FOX, downtown Johannesburg on October 18 and 19, this festival is a celebration of the Feather Awards which will take place at the same venue on October 17.

The two day event will showcase an abundance of fashion, food and music for all to enjoy.

Declared Jozi Vogue night, Friday evening will play host to a unique and exciting fashion show exhibiting one of SA’s hottest young designers Ora who will reveal her "DARE TO BE QUEER" range.

There will also be live performances by the Mzansi Gay Choir.