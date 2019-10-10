Busiswa and her backup dancers. Picture: Instagram

Get ready to party and learn more about the LGBTQI+ community at the very first Feathers Festival. 

Taking place at 1 FOX, downtown Johannesburg on October 18 and 19, this festival is a celebration of the Feather Awards which will take place at the same venue on October 17. 

The two day event will showcase an abundance of fashion, food and music for all to enjoy. 

Declared Jozi Vogue night, Friday evening will play host to a unique and exciting fashion show exhibiting one of SA’s hottest young designers Ora who will reveal her "DARE TO BE QUEER" range. 

There will also be live performances by the Mzansi Gay Choir.

The festival’s main concert will take place on Saturday with a lineup that includes living legends Boomshaka, the ever fabulous Kelly Khumalo, SA royalty KB, the first lady Tamara Dey and the people’s favourite Busiswa. 

Also confirmed to headline is soulful singer Wanda Baloyi, Amstel and the infamous Madame Gigi. Young talent confirmed includes Langa Mavuso, Buhlebendalo and Mr Allofit will also join the lineup. DJ Olwee and friends will be on the decks until the festival closes.

Event Information: 

Venue: 1 FOX, downtown Johannesburg

Dates: October 17-19, 2019

Time: 2pm

Tickets: R100 - R2 500, available at Webtickets.

In other news, the 11th Annual Feathers Awards which will be hosted by Moshe Ndiki will roll out a two-hour Pink-Carpet extravaganza planned as a lead-up to the ceremony, where Mzansi’s most outrageous, fabulous, and effortlessly elegant will strut their stuff. 
 