'Is This Azania?' is a play by the youth for the youth that aims to challenge the status quo

“Is This Azania?" is a fictional protest theatre play that explores the political landscape in South Africa and the hidden realities behind the public facade of politicians. “Is This Azania?’’ is set to make its debut at the Joburg Theatre from 13-17 June.

‘’Azania’’ (a term sometimes used to refer to South Africa) is a theatrical production that uses its platform to challenge the status quo, expose hidden truths, and advocate for greater accountability and transparency in the political realm. Written by Kgomotso H Maloka and co-produced by Lulama M Mdakane, “Is this Azania?’’ is directed by Katlego TK Malepane. The multi-talented trio also double as the performers in this thought-provoking play.

The focus is on two political parties: one being the ruling political party and one being the opposition party. The characters share a very dynamic role within the piece that highlights issues that “our fellow” South Africans face. Through comedy, song and speech they hope to portray the current affairs of South Africa. In conversation with IOL Entertainment, Mdakane says bringing topics such as load shedding, the ongoing “Fees Must Fall” movement, corruption, inequality, and youth unemployment, to the forefront will hopefully spark conversations among the youth and inspire action for positive change. “Azania, we know it as Africa, South Africa, to be specific. That's where our focus is, and it's a protest piece,” says Mdakane.

“We also use a lot of satire and comedy. This is not a sad piece. We tackle a lot of heavy stuff but in a light-hearted manner. “We didn't want it to be a real piece because we want to allow the audience to be able to also question themselves about what is currently happening in South Africa. “Is this what we want? Is this the democracy that our parents fought for, our grandparents fought for, that we are fighting for?

“The play just highlights a lot of the problems but also how you as an individual can start questioning, ‘But what am I doing about this?’” The play aims to create conversation in South Africa, particularly with the forthcoming 2024 national elections and the importance of what it means to vote and have a voice. “We see parties fight amongst one other for power. There are these political parties all saying that they want to implement change, but where is the change?

“Given that it's Youth Month, it's important that we start having these conversations such as load shedding, youth unemployment, and equality, among others. “Why should I be comfortable with load shedding? Why should we be comfortable with not being able to get a proper salary? “The reason why it's still a protest is because we weren’t allowed to speak about such heavy things before. We weren’t allowed to to express ourselves. So, Youth Month came at a perfect time where we are also saying, ‘we are the children of the revolution’, and it's important that we stand together and our voices are heard.”

Protest theatre has a long history of using artistic expression to highlight social and political issues, and “It's Azania” seems to be following that tradition. “We want to allow the audience to step into having real conversations about where and who is to rule the people of South Africa. “Tapping into issues such as load shedding, water crisis and corruption - just to name a few topics to be discussed. We hope to provide ‘news’ in a light-hearted, satirical yet informative manner through the creative directions of theatre,” said the trio in a joint press statement.

"Is This Azania?" will be staged at the Joburg Theatre from 13-17 June. Tickets are available at Webtickets for R100.

