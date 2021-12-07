Janine Honeyman’s 'Cinderella' has 5 shows cancelled due to rising Covid-19 cases

Joburg Theatre has cancelled five scheduled performances of its popular pantomime “Cinderella” from Sunday, December 5, till Friday, December 10. The performances will resume on Saturday, December 11.

The decision was taken following the recent announcement by the government that the country has been hit by the fourth wave of Covid-19 infections, driven by the global Omicron variant. “Our cast and crew need time to isolate, look after themselves and take every precaution possible,” says Joburg City Theatres’ Chief Executive Officer, Xoliswa Nduneni-Ngema. Joburg Theatre management further explained prior to re-commencing performances as scheduled on Saturday, all cast and crew will “undergo rapid Covid testing at the theatre in order for everyone to feel secure about performing again”.

The theatre also issued an apology for the inconvenience to those patrons who have purchased tickets for the 5th, 8th, 9th and 10th. “We hope that its valued customers will appreciate that the safety of all concerned is of paramount importance. “These patrons will be contacted directly by the theatre’s ticketing office and offered an exchange of tickets for another future performance of the pantomime or a full refund if requested,” commented the Joburg Theatre management.

The show took a season break in 2020 following the Covid-19 pandemic and national lockdown restrictions. The cast of Cinderella took to the stage from November 7 to mesmerise the audience. Written and directed by Janice Honeyman, the show, the show is designed by the award-winning creative director Andrew Timm. “With specially created animated content, we will transport the audience from the interior of a lavish castle, lit by hundreds of burning torches and candles, to the depths of a dark and foreboding forest, complete with the glowing eyes of unknown creatures blinking in the darkness,” said Timm.

He added:“ The set virtually becomes another character in the show because it can and will have a life of its own. The possibilities are endless.” This classical play is packed with an abundance of comedy, stunning spectacle, hundreds of beautiful costumes and, of course, the legendary panto moment, when Cinderella is transformed from rags to riches and whisked off to the ball, with the help of a little dusting of fairy godmother magic. The show stars Thespians Desmond Dube and Ben Voss as the hilarious ugly sisters.

In a previous chat with IOL Entertainment, the legendary actor said he was thrilled to make his debut as the ugly sister in the classical panto. “I've never been an ugly big sister before. And I struggle to be ugly,” said Dube. “It's one of those rare roles where you have to be so nasty because the ugly sisters are quite nasty to Cinderella. I just want to make people happy and laugh,” he added.