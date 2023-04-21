Joburg crowns Mister Supranational this weekend

Johannesburg will be lit with beauty and brains as royalty gather at The Venue in Melrose Arch for the crowning of Mister Supranational South Africa 2023 on Saturday, April 22. The top 10 finalists will learn their fate at the grand event, which is set to host VIP guests and judges such as Lalela Lali Mswane, the reigning Miss Supranational 2022, the first Mister Supranational South Africa, Rushil Jina, Miss Supranational 2021 Chanique Rabe and Miss South Africa 2010 Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala.

The winner will go on to represent the country at the finals in Poland on July 15. Wayne Stafford, national director of the pageant, said: “Our top 10 are all exceptional, aspirational and inspirational men and they have already made us so proud. “I am so excited to find out who the first winner under my directorship will be and one thing I know is that South Africa will shine on the international stage.”

The event will be hosted at The Venue in Melrose Arch and tickets are available from Webtickets for R895. Big Zulu. Picture: Supplied “Seconds Out” – Big Zulu Boxing Exhibition This weekend, Big Zulu is ready to fight against gender-based violence (GBV) with his boxing exhibition, “Seconds Out”, at AJ’s in the Park.

Seeing the way Zulu has been training, his opponent, who is unknown at this stage, better come prepared. The event will include live music, celebrity judges, food, drinks and a line-up of boxing matches with Zulu’s match as the main attraction. This event is in aid of raising funds to help with the fight against GBV.

Where: AJ’s in the Park, Craighall, Randburg. When: April 23 at 12pm. Cost: Tickets from R200 via Webtickets.

File Picture: Supplied “Dinner and Movie Night” Unwind after a long week with dinner and a movie outdoors, hosted at Kleinkaap Boutique Hotel. Guests can enjoy a beautiful evening outdoors and a delicious mezze platter. Bring your own blankets, pillows, chairs and all things cosy to enjoy a relaxing night under the stars watching a romantic comedy. Bean-bags will not be available. The event may be moved indoors should there be any unforeseen weather changes.

Guest can arrive from 5pm and dinner platters will be served between 5.30pm and 7pm. Where: Kleinkaap Boutique Hotel. When: April 21.

Cost: R395 per person. For more information phone Kleinkaap Boutique at 012 654 9878. Email [email protected] for bookings. Loyiso Gola. Picture:Supplied “Pop Culture by Loyiso Gola” Jozi audiences are having their funny bone tickled with “Pop Culture by Loyiso Gola”.

The South African stand-up comedian will be performing some of his latest material at the Theatre on The Square. His latest show covers pop culture through recent years and how it has influenced our lives. He also highlights pop culture moments around the world. Gola has been nominated twice for an Emmy Award and has performed at shows around the world.

He also got to record a stand-up comedy special for Netflix as part of a global series called, “Comedians Of The World", which premiered in 2019. Where: Theatre on The Square. When: Until April 29.