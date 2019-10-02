Joburg Pride is set to take place on October 26 but is facing backlash for not having enough queer people of colour (QPOC) represented.
This comes after the annual Pride festival announced that the headlining acts for this year would be Locnville and Sketchy Bongo.
Many Twitter users from the LGBTQI+ community pointed out that the problematic nature of having cisgender heterosexual men with no links to the queer community headlining the festival.
Including prominent transgender model Elle Rose and local drag performer Baba Ganoosh, real name Wassim Simo.
In an Instagram exchange with the official Joburg Pride Instagram account, Rose brought up the issue of having three cisgender heterosexual men headlining Pride and they responded saying: