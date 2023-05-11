‘Lekkerland Carnival’ to make it lekker this Mother’s Day

Treat your Mom to all things lekker at the “Lekkerland Carnival” on May 13, where the theme of the day is fun and entertainment for the whole family. The Pretoria National Botanical Garden is the backdrop for the event where music, food and carnival rides reign supreme. And what’s even better, especially for parents, is that kids under 15 enter for free.

Hosted by King Price Insurance, the annual festival started in 2017 in Dullstroom, Mpumalanga, and this year, it’s found itself in the scenic settings of the Pretoria National Botanical Garden. The public can expect a world-class stage and sound experience outdoors, a carnival area offering super rides, food trucks, a beer garden and fun activities for the kids. Every act on the line-up is known for their stellar live performances and it includes one of SA’s legendary rock groups, “Prime Circle”, who will share the stage with the popular blue billy folk pop group “Georgetown” and a golden string of the country’s most loved solo artists, including Elandré, Matthew Mole, Irene-Louise van Wyk, Ryno Velvet, Pedro Barbosa and Zaan Sonnekus.

Comedians Bouwer Bosch and Themba Robin at the hosts of the event. De Wet van Deventer, head of marketing at King Price, says: ‘’We’re super excited about the Lekkerland Carnival and encourage everyone to bring the entire family. In fact, that’s why kids aged 15 and under enter for free. “With some of SA’s best local acts, carnival rides, bars, food stalls and an awesome vibe, there’ll be something for everyone, so get ready for lots of lekker fun.”

Gates open at 8.30am and close at 6pm. Tickets are available on Computicket. General access is R280. Buhlebendalo & The Fem Band. Picture: Supplied “uMama Concert” “Art of Superwoman” presents "uMama Concert“ at the NIROX Amphitheatre on Mother’s Day. The event is hosted by Olwethu Leshabane, a mother, blogger and the award- winning media entrepreneur behind “Art of Superwoman”.

Leshabane said: “The programme and line-up will showcase an array of performances from formidable female artists, who will pay homage to Mama Africa – the iconic Miriam Makeba.” The music line-up will be headlined by award-winning hitmakers Zoë Modiga, Buhlebendalo and The Fem Band, Zolani Mahola, Sky Dladla, Austebza, Jude Harpstar and Bianca Blanc. Where: NIROX Amphitheatre, R540 Kromdraai Rd, Kromdraai, Krugersdorp.

When: May 14. Cost: Tickets are priced between R540 and R600 on Howler . Makiti Mother’s Day Festival

It’s mom’s day off from cooking, so why not take her to the Makiti Mother’s Day Festival in Krugersdorp for an outdoor experience among good food, craft and jewellery stores, fun activities and more? The Makiti Mother’s Day Festival is a celebration of all the incredible moms out there who have dedicated their lives to raising their families. The festival features a musical performance by Martin Bester and his band. They will be playing some of their most popular songs as well as some special Mother’s Day dedications.

If you haven’t yet bought her a gift, there will also be opportunities to shop for unique and thoughtful gifts for mom. The market boasts a range of vendors offering handmade crafts, jewellery, and other items. Where: Makiti Wedding Venues and Lodge, Sterkfontein Cave Road, Krugersdorp. When: May 14 from 8am to 6pm.

Cost: Tickets cost R30 for children and R50 for adults. Book via joburg.co.za Mother’s Day Sip and Paint Session Treat your mom to an afternoon of art therapy at the Mother’s Day Paint Session at the Apples and Raisins Wedding and Conference Venue located in the tranquil countryside of Walkerville.

Each guest will be served a non-alcoholic drink and a sweet treat. Included in your ticket fee is a canvas, which is yours to keep, and painting supplies for you to create your masterpiece. You will have the creative freedom to paint as you like, and there will be reference photos to boost your creativity. Please note that this is not a guided event. This is a perfect opportunity to bond and create memories together. Where: Apples and Raisins Wedding and Conference Venue,163 Nettleton Road, Elandsfontein.