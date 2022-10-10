LOOK: Kehlani, Bas and other international stars shine at ‘Rocking The Daisies’

The country seemed to come to a standstill this weekend, with the return of one of the most popular festivals around, Rocking The Daisies. Rocking The Daisies got under way at its historical home in Cloof Wine Estate in Cape Town on Friday before it concluded at SuperSport Park in Centurion last night.

Story continues below Advertisement

While there were some incredible local artists on show, including the likes of Focalistic, Blxckie, Marcus Harvey, Nasty C, Sun El Musician and Uncle Waffles, it was the international acts that were the drawcards. “Coming and seeing is one thing, conquering is another thing. Yesterday, @kehlani CONQUERED her first ever performance on an African stage. It is only fitting that that stage be @johnniewalkersa Jungle! #JWxRTD is honoured.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rocking the Daisies / JWxRTD (@rockingthedaisies) Apart from headline international acts Kehlani, Clean Bandit and Bas, the festival also featured the likes of Emotional Oranges, Buddy, Lute and Guapdad4000. After a two-year absence, the demand was higher than ever, with tens of thousands of fans flocking to watch some of their favourite acts. Cozz, the Dreamville star who’s signed to J Cole, shared his experience on Instagram, “Glimpse of the show last night in Cape Town South Africa. Shit was surreal!

Story continues below Advertisement

“Thank u @heineken_sa @bas @thefiends @oakshades etc. y'all gon be seeing clips and pics of me in the motherland all week swerr to God (not my song playing btw).” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cozz (@cozz) After shutting down both shows, Kehlani ended things off with an after-party performance at Joburg’s Sumo Nightclub. “after party tonight in Joburggggg come turn up with me before i leave!” Following the challenges of the DStv Delicious Festival two weeks ago, many were anxious about potential major queuing and/or payment challenges, but everything seemed to go smoothly, thanks to good crowd control and the availability of a range of payment options.

Story continues below Advertisement