Majozi, Ard Matthews & Wonderboom among acts lined up for 3rd Forest Sessions

Live events are galvanising support now that South Africa is easing back into level 1 of the Covid-19 lockdown. As such, Mix 93.8FM and Real Concerts are bringing back Forest Sessions at Casalinga Organic Farm in Rocky Ridge Road, Muldersdrift, on October 16.

And they have lined up stellar acts like Majozi, Ard Matthews, Wonderboom and James Deacon for the third event. What’s great is that the event is held in the most relaxing setting, surrounded by trees and fresh air. And it’s a great vibe for the whole family. All you need to do is take along a blanket or park chairs, or both, and you can purchase food at the event as no outside food will be permitted.

While refreshments and alcohol will be available, patrons can bring their own cooler box at an additional cost. Do note, though, no glass bottles are allowed, so cans only. Roddy Quin, event promoter as well as founder & CEO of Real Concerts, said: “We thought people would really enjoy being out in a beautiful forest with lots of space and great artists.

“Both events were sold out last year and the audience really loved the experience. We had incredible feedback from everyone. “It is such a great feeling to be surrounded by nature after being home most of the time. “We expect to have a few more people this time round due to vaccinated people feeling a little more relaxed.”

An image from a previous Forest Sessions event. Picture: Supplied Meanwhile, the artists are equally keen to get back on stage. Deacon said: “I am so looking forward to this show! I’m honoured to share the stage again with true SA legends Wonderboom, Ard Matthews and Majozi. “I don’t usually do acoustic shows so this will be a pretty rare performance of my tracks stripped down to the essentials.

““You can also expect a first-time performance of my latest single ‘For You’. “I cannot wait to be able to look up from my guitar and see actual real-life human beings again! “Honestly, I’m so grateful and ready to get back out for a day full of music and good vibes; my passion for music all stems from live performance and being able to truly connect with people.”

Majozi will be playing fan favourites such as “Darling”, “Fire”, “Waiting and the Woods” as well as some other classics. “It’s going to be amazing to actually play in front of people and to feed off that energy. There’s nothing like a live crowd filled with beautiful people,” Majozi said. Wonderboom said fans can expect “something old, something new, something borrowed, never blues…”

“We are like grounded kids that have been stuck in our bedrooms, practising our stage moves in front of our mirrors. “We cannot wait to show you our moves. Also, can we talk about how enchanting that venue is? It's gonna be magical!” Last but not least, Matthews revealed that he will be playing a lot of tracks off his new album.

“As well as some Jinjer tracks along with some oldie but goodie B side tracks that I haven’t played in a while,” he shared. Like his fellow musicians, he’s aching to perform in front of a live audience. Covid-19 protocols are in place so no mask, no entry.