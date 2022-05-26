MoBlack, Heavy-K, Msaki and Focalistic to perform at relaunched BudXLab

BudXLab, the global dance music event series, is back in Johannesburg as of Wednesday (May 25), for the first of 10 weekly, live events, showcasing the finest international DJs and local heroes. The weekly events, sponsored by Budweiser, are set to take place at Thirteen rooftop bar, which overlooks a starlit Johannesburg.

A select group of fans will be treated to special sets by the world’s best and biggest DJs. The series of 10 parties, from May through July, will reignite the Joburg dance scene culture, with an exciting line-up of acts including, Heavy-K, Msaki, Focalistic, Desiree, Jamiie, and MoBlack, all known for their incredible stage presence and phenomenal sets. Italy's MoBlack will be kicking off the first BudXLab Johannesburg.

MoBlack, real name Mimmo Falcone, is best known for his tribal tech and melodic house sounds. His most recent release celebrates influential and lauded producers, including Blanka Mazimela, with a remix of his recent track “Gcwanini”. Bud X Lab JHB is back with a bang!



Moblack is kicking things off next Wednesday the 25th, spinning the best in tribal tech and melodic house, supported by @blankamazimela and @atmosblaq #TheStageIsYoursToTake pic.twitter.com/6UpbWLiric — Budweiser SA (@BudweiserSA) May 21, 2022 “We’re excited for the relaunch of BudXLab Johannesburg, as it’s such a global dance phenomenon, which will put South African dance music culture on the world stage once more,” said Budweiser SA marketing manager Danyal Ismail. Over the years, the flagship series has presented electronic sets from Grammy-award winning Black Coffee, Disclosure, DJ Maphorisa, Carl Cox, and The Martinez Brothers.

