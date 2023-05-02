Must-see theatre productions in celebration of Africa Month

From the thrilling political production “Woza Albert” to the new high fashion musical, “The Dress Code”, theatre houses in and around Joburg are packed with productions to commemorate Africa Month. “Woza Albert!”

After a successful 12-day run at the Joburg Theatre, the world-renowned political play “Woza Albert! Is ALBERT!’’ is headed to the Soweto Theatre for a limited season. The play runs from May 8 - 12. Written by Percy Mtwa, Mbongeni Ngema and Barney Simon, “Woza Albert!” stars multi-award-winning actors Hamilton Dhlamini and Thulani Mtshweni. “Woza Albert!” narrates the struggles of South Africans during the apartheid era by traversing different theatre abstracts to unpack the events of the story.

The production uses the metaphor of “Morena (Messiah)” to show what would happen if he came back to South Africa during apartheid. Would he like what he saw? And if he saw the atrocities of the time, then why would he not do anything about them? “The phenomenon you find, all around the world, is how classics are constantly celebrated by iconic venues,” said James Ngcobo, artistic director of Joburg City Theatres. “’Woza Albert!’ is interwoven with the South African narrative, it is a piece that touches on a certain period in our country, it has an educational spin for the young patrons and yet it reminds the seasoned patrons to look back to the degradation of the past and how telling such stories should augur well for the aspirations of the future,” Ngcobo added.

“It is a play that gave the South African narrative its international visibility. An absolute feast for both audiences and actors in the production. “A timeless piece of theatre that also celebrates our storytelling and how our actors have the amazing knack to immerse themselves in the idea of playing characters.” Tickets are available on Webtickets for R150.

“The Dress Code” Where: Theatre on the Square. When: May 9 - 28.

Fashionistas, music-lovers and fanatics, dust your heels off for the new musical “The Dress Code”, which is set to chase away the winter blues. “The Dress Code” features an eclectic mix of re-imagined songs including all-time favourites such as “I’m Still Standing”, “Time in a Bottle”, “True Colours”, “Black Velvet” and “You’re Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile”. Directed by fashion-forward Alan Swerdlow, under the musical direction of Clifford Cooper, this production is a must-see for lovers of all things fashion, comedy and music.

The musical extravaganza will take the audience on a journey that explores the diverse and often humorous issues related to fashion and pokes fun at the complexities of our relationship with clothing. Whether you are addicted to online shopping, have opinions on fast fashion, or worry about not wearing the right dress code to a function, this show has something for anyone who wears clothes. “Twee is beter as Uno” (Two is Better than One)

Where: Roodepoort Theatre. When: May 4 - 6. Hoërskool Linden’s first-ever school production, “Twee is beter as Uno” will dazzle audiences with song and dance as the play hits the Roodepoort stage this week.

Young and old will be able to connect with the characters while the stage is filled with song, dance and the popular card game that can turn friends into enemies. The annual UNO championship has finally arrived. Boys and girls from all over meet up at Hoërskool Soeteberg where they will be staying in the school’s hostel. It is a competitive and colourful weekend filled with surprises. Friendships are formed, sparks fly and there is love in the air while they dream and laugh together.

Hoërskool Soeteberg boasts a lush peach orchard next to their rugby field. Just like the tree of good and evil, everyone is forbidden to eat from the orchard. The learners completely ignore this instruction and indulge fully in the delicious peaches. Like all good things, the UNO weekend comes to an end. For some it was a weekend of victory and, for others, disappointment.