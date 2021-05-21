Ntate Stunna, Shwi Nomtekhala, Olwee set for 'Africa Day Celebration' at Constitution Hill

A variety of music, food and fashion from around the continent will be the order of the day at this annual “Africa Day Celebration”.

The event is set to take place from Saturday, May 22 till Tuesday, May 25, at the iconic Constitution Hill, in Braamfontein, Joburg.

Commenting on the event, the show organiser Kgosi Rampa said, "This event is a celebration of everything African pride. The event will span music, art, food, business and craft presented by young aspiring entrepreneurs.

This weekend, the will be of focus on kora, jazz, reggae, afrobeat and kwaito music. Saturday’s line-up includes Shwi Nomtekhala, Ntate Stunna, The Brother Moves On, Black Jar Moscow, King Olwee and DJ Teedo Love, DJs Nicky B, Sthe, Mtuthu, Afro Shezi, House of Kuumba and Bobotical.

There will food vans and stalls showcasing African cuisine. There are also workshops, movie screenings and a wine garden.

“We are also providing a platform for African countries to market and sell their products to a wider audience, and positioning Southern Africa as a vibrant tourist destination,” says Rampa.

He adds: “The aim of the Africa Day Celebration is to grow and collaborate with more African based artists and creatives. "

The event kicks off on Saturday, May 22, from 12 pm till 8 pm and runs till Tuesday, May 25.

The movie screening and talks or workshops are free.

Tickets are priced at R100 from Webtickets and at Pick n Pay.