Are you ready for the biggest turn-up experience with the hottest artists, live performers and DJs in Mzansi?
Do you want to party over three days across seven venues in Joburg as we kick off a lit summer season? Ke Dezemba boss.
Rage In The City is coming - and it’s taking over the streets and the clubs of the city that never sleeps.
From the makers of SA’s biggest student music and lifestyle festival, Rage Festival, G&G Productions conceptualised and created Rage In The City to answer the demand from Joburg’s party-loving youth for the ultimate year-end celebration.
From the Warm Up and the Turn Up to a Secret Sunday party, #RITC2019 has got you covered. It kicks off on Friday 29 November 2019 with a Braam Club Hopping Experience like no other. Kitcheners, Great Dane, The Republic of 94 and The Immigrant Square will move and heave to the beats of #RITC2019.
The Warm Up line-up already includes:
- Shane Eagle
- Frank Casino
- DJ Speedsta
- The Big Hash
- DBN Gogo
- 808x
- Patrickxxlee
- UnclePartyTime
- Chrizz Beats
- Vick The Groove
- Yan Solo
Turn Up for Day 2 at Constitution Hill on Saturday 30 November 2019 for the pinnacle party on the #RITC2019 calendar. The venue will be transformed into a mega outdoor festival that will light up the city until the early morning hours.
Incredible live performances from:
- Nasty C
- Riky Rick
- Moonchild Sanelly
- Sho Majozi
- Boity
- A-Recce
- DJ Maphorisa
- Kabza De Smal
Sunday is still a secret… stay close to find out the venue and artist details.
Don’t suffer FOMO – tickets are R150 - R550 and are available at Rage In The City.