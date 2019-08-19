Moonchild Sanelly. Picture: Supplied
Are you ready for the biggest turn-up experience with the hottest artists, live performers and DJs in Mzansi? 

Do you want to party over three days across seven venues in Joburg as we kick off a lit summer season? Ke Dezemba boss.

Rage In The City is coming - and it’s taking over the streets and the clubs of the city that never sleeps.

From the makers of SA’s biggest student music and lifestyle festival, Rage Festival, G&G Productions conceptualised and created Rage In The City to answer the demand from Joburg’s party-loving youth for the ultimate year-end celebration.

From the Warm Up and the Turn Up to a Secret Sunday party, #RITC2019 has got you covered. It kicks off on Friday 29 November 2019 with a Braam Club Hopping Experience like no other. Kitcheners, Great Dane, The Republic of 94 and The Immigrant Square will move and heave to the beats of #RITC2019.

The Warm Up line-up already includes:
  • Shane Eagle

  • Frank Casino

  • DJ Speedsta

  • The Big Hash

  • DBN Gogo

  • 808x

  • Patrickxxlee

  • UnclePartyTime

  • Chrizz Beats

  • Vick The Groove

  • Yan Solo
Turn Up for Day 2 at Constitution Hill on Saturday 30 November 2019 for the pinnacle party on the #RITC2019 calendar. The venue will be transformed into a mega outdoor festival that will light up the city until the early morning hours.

Incredible live performances from:
  • Nasty C

  • Riky Rick

  • Moonchild Sanelly

  • Sho Majozi

  • Boity

  • A-Recce

  • DJ Maphorisa

  • Kabza De Smal
Sunday is still a secret… stay close to find out the venue and artist details. 

Don’t suffer FOMO – tickets are R150 - R550 and are available at  Rage In The City.  