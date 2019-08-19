Moonchild Sanelly. Picture: Supplied

Are you ready for the biggest turn-up experience with the hottest artists, live performers and DJs in Mzansi?



Do you want to party over three days across seven venues in Joburg as we kick off a lit summer season? Ke Dezemba boss.





Rage In The City is coming - and it’s taking over the streets and the clubs of the city that never sleeps.





From the makers of SA’s biggest student music and lifestyle festival, Rage Festival, G&G Productions conceptualised and created Rage In The City to answer the demand from Joburg’s party-loving youth for the ultimate year-end celebration.





From the Warm Up and the Turn Up to a Secret Sunday party, #RITC2019 has got you covered. It kicks off on Friday 29 November 2019 with a Braam Club Hopping Experience like no other. Kitcheners, Great Dane, The Republic of 94 and The Immigrant Square will move and heave to the beats of #RITC2019.





The Warm Up line-up already includes:

Shane Eagle





Frank Casino





DJ Speedsta





The Big Hash





DBN Gogo





808x





Patrickxxlee





UnclePartyTime





Chrizz Beats





Vick The Groove





Yan Solo

Turn Up for Day 2 at Constitution Hill on Saturday 30 November 2019 for the pinnacle party on the #RITC2019 calendar. The venue will be transformed into a mega outdoor festival that will light up the city until the early morning hours.





Incredible live performances from:

Nasty C





Riky Rick





Moonchild Sanelly





Sho Majozi





Boity





A-Recce





DJ Maphorisa





Kabza De Smal

Sunday is still a secret… stay close to find out the venue and artist details.



