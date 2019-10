Rage In The City and Cotton Fest partner up for Secret Sunday Party









Riky Rick. Picture: Supplied Rage In The City just got hotter. Jozi’s ultimate pens down youth lifestyle and music festival has just announced a collab with Cotton Fest to host its Secret Sunday Party.

It’s going to be all the vibes and all the sounds on 1 December 2019 as host Riky Rick and his curated line-up get the dancefloor going from 12pm till the late hours.

The line-up for Sunday includes:

Uncle Party Time

Focalistic

Kaymoworld

Lucas Raps

Pink Molly

Dr Peppa

Yan Solo

Rage In The City is taking over the streets of downtown Joburg: the Friday Warm Up party in Braam and the Saturday Turn-Up event at Constitution Hill. The Secret Sunday presented by Cotton Fest will end off a fly weekend like you’ve never experienced before.





Riky Rick has a longstanding relationship with the makers of #RITC2019, having performed at Rage Festival in KZN for several years to sold-out crowds.





Says Will McIntyre, Director of Rage Festival and Rage In The City: “The idea of a collaboration was one both parties were keen on: Riky wanted the Rage crowd at his festival, and we wanted his crowd at Rage. Each of our brands represents a collective unified experience for our guests; the power of collaborations like ours will only yield amazing results. We are really looking forward to the Cotton Fest presents Secret Sunday."





The venue is still a secret, but here’s a hint… it will be in the city! Are you ready to turn it up? Cop your passes now before they’re all gone.





Event Information:





Venue: Secret Location

Date: 01 December 2019

Time: 12pm