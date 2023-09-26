Smooth sailing at DStv Delicious as Zakes Bantwini makes history after Day One headline set

Following the debacle around the duplication of tickets at last year’s festival, a lot of the talk leading up to this year’s 10th anniversary edition of DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival was around safety and security. With all the scrutiny around the festival, organisers will be breathing a sigh of relief as the two day festival concluded on Sunday without incident (apart from Ringo dramatically storming off stage).

This year, the festival took a huge leap of faith by opting to book a local act as a headliner for the first time ever when they went with Zakes Bantwini on Day One. Co-headlining alongside Bantwini was Grammy Award winning afrobeats star Tems. In the days since the festival, the response to Bantwini’s hour-and-a-half long set has been universally acclaimed.

Wearing a balaclava and a Dior ski mask to open his set, the Grammy Award winner put on a show-stopping performance. Bantwini performed several of his latest hit records as he took us down memory lane with an impressive selection of several of his classics like ‘Wasting My Time’ and ‘Clap Your Hands’, as well as recent chart-toppers like ‘Asanda’ and ‘iMali’.

During his set, Bantwini was also joined by a slew of talented collaborators, including Skye Wanda, Bucie and Karyendasoul. The set's finale was none other than the global hit single ‘Osama’, which sent the crowd into pandemonium.