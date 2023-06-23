The Drakensberg Boys Choir to serenade fans at Joburg Theatre

Youth month is still in full swing and we are being entertained by Mzansi’s crowned jewels of young talent. Among these most prized possessions are the Drakensberg Boys Choir making their voices heard in Johannesburg this weekend.

The choir presents “Drakensberg Boys Choir Music in the City” at the Joburg Theatre on June 23 and 24. The Drakensberg Boys Choir will showcase their world-renowned repertoire of classics and modern pop, combined with unique Drakie arrangements, including foot-stomping, drum beating and dancing, that have made the choir a true national asset over the past 57 years. The Bala brothers, Phelo, Zwai and Loyiso also come from the hands of the DBC.

The choir will light up the theatre with their angelic voice and patrons can look forward to an evening of pure fun and toe tapping song. The first half of the programme includes works from Mozart, Eric Whitacre’s “Fly to Paradise” and “Amigos Para Siempre”, the official song of the 1992 Summer Olympics. After the interval, the Afro Pop second half tells the story of South Africa through music. A live band will accompany the choir as they perform unique arrangements of hits by Miriam Makeba, Mango Groove, Johnny Clegg and songs from Ipi Ntombi and “The Lion King”.

All proceeds from ticket sales will go towards strengthening the Drakensberg Boys Choir School bursary fund. Drakensberg Boys Choir School artistic director Vaughan Van Zyl said: “We are very excited to return to the Joburg Theatre this year and present a vibrant, bigger and better show for our Joburg audiences. We have a diversified programme ranging from classical choral work to popular contemporary and energetic Afro-Pop works.” Tickets are available from Webtickets from R280 - R420.

“EnLIVEned Sundays with Langa Mavuso” Fans of Langa Mavuso can join him in an up-close and personal evening of great music and a scrumptious meal at the Soweto Theatre. “Hang-Out Enterprise” in collaboration with Soweto Theatre hosts “EnLIVEned Sundays with Langa Mavuso”.

Mavuso is known for his urban-soul master pieces and ability to keep his audience swoon from the start to finish of each performance. He says he owes his passion for music to his parents who inspired him to pursue it as a career. Although his music is very much rooted in his encounters with love and failed relationships, his songs cultivates an atmosphere of healing and energy, a legacy he would like to leave behind through his art. Where: Soweto Theatre.

When: June 25. Cost: R300, call 0861 670 670. “Sound of Freedom Music Festival”

“Sound of Freedom Music Festival” ends off the Creative Week at Constitution Hill this weekend as Mzansi’s A-lister talents perform. “Basha Uhuru” kicked off events on Wednesday which leads to the final event on Saturday. The music festival on Saturday features DJ Zinhle, Kwesta, Samthing Soweto, Shekhinah Thando Nje, Sol Phenduka, Marcus Harvey and Friends, Gyre, Izangoma, Ms Party, Kmat DJ, Boujeena, SweeterBrown, Mam’Thug among others. Where: Constitution Hills, Braamfontein.

When: June 25. Cost: R150 via Webtickets. “Soweto Comedy Festival”

It’s about to be a laughathon as South Africa’s favourite comedians gather for the “Soweto Comedy Festival: Comedians vs ChatGPT”. The event is the brainchild of Kedibone Mulaudzi. Join in on the laughs and throw in a comment or two when comics touch on current affairs and topical issues plaguing us in winter. Since the world is getting used to AI, the festival will also have a comedy battle between ChatGPT and the other comedians. Comics on the line up include David Kau, Tumi Stopnonsons, Hilda FuthuFuthi Sethosa, Zicco Sithole, Kedibone Mulaudzi, Smokey Nyembe, and Chat GPT.

Supporting acts include is Kumkani Sibu, Kgomotso Hitman Maditya, Wandile waka Zwane, Dakes, Koppevelli, Kuhle Mbelekwa, Ulrich Buchler, Monde Blose, Mick Pillay, Isuru Jenna, Thuli-M, Amu Mabasa, Nkosana Qedoshim, Chris Mazibane, Angelo Vaaltyn, Mo Latif and Ted The Young Comic. Where: Soweto Theatre. When: June 28.