The hottest spots to celebrate ‘World Gin Day’ in Joburg

June 10 marks “World Gin Day”, and we’ve got just the right spots to help you celebrate the occasion, each with their unique winter recipes of blends. Gather your friends and raise a glass or two to the much-loved drink that has taken the world by storm.

Here are a few places you can visit to enjoy a few funky, fruity, fresh or minty gin cocktails to tantalise your taste buds. Pop in at Sin+Tax, a little spot nestled in the heart of Rosebank and known for its fancy cocktails and mocktails for those not n the spirited side. Many of their creations feature gin, showcasing the spirit’s versatility. Each cocktail is a sensory journey, with unexpected flavour combinations and stunning presentations. With the Winter chills upon us, warm up with the hot stuff at the cosy venue at the corner of Bolton and Jan Smuts Roads, Rosebank.

Or, if you’re around Social on Main in Bryanston, this is an ideal spot for the more laid-back gin lover. Their gin and tonic menu features a variety of combinations, and the venue is kitted with a relaxed atmosphere. It's their special Gin Deck that's gonna get you in your feels. You simply can't miss it this World Gin Day. The venue is situated at 1 Posthouse Centre, Corner Posthouse Street and Main Road, Bryanston. If you’re interested in the process behind making your favourite spirit, then the Time Anchor Distillery in Maboneng is the place to go. Iconically, the first craft distillery opened up in Joburg Time Anchor offers gin tastings and distillery tours where you can learn about the art of gin making. They’re based at 7 Sivewright Avenue, New Doornfontein, Johannesburg.

“Kids Theatre and Market Day” In the spirit of Youth Day, take the kids to enjoy a theatre and market fun day to celebrate June 16. Don’t forget to take along a love offering in the form of a beanie, gloves, scarves or blankets for the needy.

Being a public holiday, make a day of it and drag your friends and family along. Guests can also expect different exhibitions from various stalls and fun for the little ones, which will include a puppet show, treat decorating, storytelling, a magic show, jumping castles, as well as other exciting kids activities and live entertainment by Zak Steyn and performances by Dazzling Dance Studio. There is no entry fee. Where: Windmill Casino, Bloemfontein. When: June 16.

Cost: Free. "Bollywood Winter Wonderland"

Get ready for the ultimate Bollywood Winter Wonderland Bollyfusion party at Madison Avenue in Rivonia. The party will feature a fusion of Bollywood music, dance and culture. The best part? The next day is a public holiday, so you can dance the night away without any worries. Get your Indian-inspired outfits ready and celebrate the culture at the "Bollywood Winter Wonderland Bollyfusion" party. When: June 15. Where: Madison Avenue in Rivonia from 8pm.

Cost: R120 online at Webtickets or R150 at the door. "Mpho Popps Birthday Comedy special" South African comedian Mpho Popps is back to celebrate his birthday with a few special friends. The much anticipated annual show returns to the Emperor's Palace on June 10.

The 2019 Comics Choice Awards: Headliner of the Year winner has been in the industry for more than a decade. His unique style and tempting stage personality and reputation will enthral audiences and keep them on their toes. The comedy spectacular will see Joburg's greatest comedians join in to celebrate his birthday in true comedic fashion. Where: Emperor's Palace.