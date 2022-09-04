The Joburg Film Festival confirms dates and venues for its 2023 Youth and Audience Programme

On Thursday night, the Joburg Film Festival and Multichoice partnered up for the launch of this year’s Joburg Film Festival, which will be taking place next year from January 31 to February 5. The launch featured a discussion from a panel of well-respected film industry figures such as legendary actor, author, and playwright Dr John Kani, actress and executive producer Nomzamo Mbatha as well as award-winning screenwriter Phatu Makwarela.

Along with its screening of over 60 feature premieres, the Joburg Film festival will also include a dynamic range of audience and industry initiatives, including the Industry Programme, the Youth and Audience Development Programme and the Film Society Joburg and JBX Content Market initiative. Through a press release sent to IOL Entertainment, the festival also announced the details of its extensive Youth and Audience Development programme. “With its on-going vision to prioritises the growth and development of young South African and African filmmakers, the Youth and Audience Programme will conduct and host a series of skills development and empowerment workshops for budding film creatives.

“Now in its fourth year, the outreach programme focuses mainly on young people in disadvantaged and underdeveloped communities. “The two day workshops will provide insights into the filmmaking process and its different disciplines, in addition to the opportunity to network with industry leaders during each workshop,” read the release. The series of workshops and screening events will take place between October 2022 and January 2023 across Gauteng’s five regions: Sedibeng, West Rand, Ekurhuleni, Tshwane and Johannesburg.

The Youth and Audience Programme is as follows: DAY 1 · Acting Workshop

· Story and Conceptualisation Workshop · Pitching and Proposals Workshop · Production Accounting Workshop

DAY 2 · Acting Workshop II · Director’s Master Class