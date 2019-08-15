Nadia Nakai. Picture: Instagram

TRACE will be throwing the ultimate street bash South Africa has ever seen at Disoufeng in Meadowlands, Ndofaya, Soweto.



Taking place on Saturday, 07 September, TRACE Fest will let you and your friends get down and party the way you used to - on the “street” without a care in the world - listening to some of today's latest Amapiano, Kwaito, Deep House and Hip-Hop hits along with a few throwback hits from the early 90’s.





Make sure to dress up in those Dickies delela’s and two-piece combo’s, All Stars, sporting those classic bucket hats, beanies and Kangol caps, because that’s the early 90’s feel!





The line-up for TRACE Fest includes:





Mr Bula Boot - Thebe, MUZI, Nadia Nakai, Boity, Sho Madjozi, Just Lo, Jaivane, DBN Gogo, Malumz on Decks, DA Kruk, Lebza Da Villian, Spoken Priestess, Buhle Moletsane, Trap Thursday DJ’s, Flexicution, Simmy, Okmalumkoolkat and the TRACE Amapiano winner, Pro Monate.





More than just a music festival, TRACE Fest will also include:

TRACE Square, the main stage with the hottest DJs and live performances.

Ballantine's BTB Stage, showcasing the latest in fresh and new South African talent.

Make sure to cava the combo with TRACE’s very own merchandise, the limited edition - capsule collection, which will be on sale at the TRACE stand.





Tickets are on sale now at Tap Tickets at R120 and R150 at the door.



