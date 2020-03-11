Vetkuk vs Mahoota gears up for massive SA Music Carnival

Vetkuk vs Mahoota 7th annual SA Music Carnival is the official DStv Viewer’s Choice Awards pre-party. It’s the biggest musical carnival in the country and it’s back with a bang. The event includes a fusion of carnival and a Friday the 13th theme, where over 60 acts will dazzle the crowd with the sounds of hip-hop, kwaito, house, gqom and amapiono all under one roof. The musical extravaganza takes place at Taboo Night Club on Friday, March 13. This year, the SA Music Carnival is the official pre-party for the DStv Viewer’s Choice Awards, where they will be hosting the nominees, judges and South African A-listers, all on the eve of the prestigious event.

Music legend Zynne Sibika, better known as DJ Mahoota, warns concert-goers that this year’s event is a musical experience on steroids.

“It’s a high energy event with over 60 artists performing on three dance floors. It’s a carnival, it’s about style, fashion, music, food and all things Mzansi. It’s about celebrating different genres of music in South Africa, kwaito, hip hop, amapiano… we cater for everyone including the old G’s like myself.

"We have DJ Fresh for those who like that old sound...we have Oskido, Vinny Da Vinci, Skiripi and of course us (Vetkoek and Mahoota),” says DJ Mahoota.

Other headliners include DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small, JezziDisciples, Vigro Deep, Semi Tee Miano Kamo Dee, Njelic, T Focalistic, Kamo Mphela Shasha, A-Reece Tshego, Emtee, Major League DJ’s, DBNGogo, Sphectacula and Naves, and Speedsta.

He adds: “The event gives upcoming artists an opportunity to share with big artists. We also are very excited about the partnership with DStv Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards which will take the event to a whole new level.”

Painting a picture of what will transpire on the night, DJ Mahoota explains: “We will transform Taboo into a completely different venue. There’s a new international club that recently opened next to Taboo, so we will turn both clubs plus the parking into a carnival. If you’ve never been to a carnival, this is your chance, please come dressed in your colourful carnival costumes, masks and all the matching accessories and let’s have fun.”

DJ Mahoota continues: “This year the festival has a twist because it falls on Friday the 13, so the theme is carnival meets Friday the 13, so we’ve combined the two themes.

We encourage people to come dressed in their fancy costumes. There will be surprises and awesome prizes to be won.”

On what the fans can expect, Mahoota said: “People are going to be blown away by all the amazing talent that we have in Mzansi. Security is going to be very tight. This is to ensure the safety of all the concert-goers.”

Vetkuk and Mahoota have entrenched their names in the local dance scene. The collaboration between Jotham Mbuyisa and Zynne Sibika has proved to be one of music's most enduring partnership that has garnered them critical acclaim and success since 2001.

The duo released their last album Dinaledi in 2012 but they have managed to keep Mzansi dancing every weekend of the year. Mahoota credits their success to the the love and respect for their craft.

"We respect my craft. We respect our supporters and whenever we perform or organise an event we put everything to it. After-all, music our my passion.

The duo will be dropping their EP in April.

The tickets will be sold strictly at the door, starting from R200. Doors open at 8pm till 8am.