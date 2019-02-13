AKA. Picture: Instagram

Volkswagen South Africa’s exciting two-day music and lifestyle festival, VW VIVOnation, is back. On Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 April 2019, VW VIVOnation is set to take over The Container Yard in downtown Johannesburg once again for an unmissable weekend of music, food, friends, high octane, tyre-screeching fun and new experiences, brought to you by the Volkswagen Polo Vivo.

Last year, thousands of fans joined the VW VIVOnation and enjoyed the ride of the newly launched Polo Vivo, which was the number one selling passenger car model in South Africa in 2018. This year, we are doing it again.

Over 100 containers will be moved around The Container Yard and repurposed to create a bespoke festival layout and experience. Fans will get to enjoy exhilarating rides around the Vivo autocross track and sing their hearts out to win a road trip in the Vivo lip sync competition. A few firsts will include a beach bar, lifestyle pop-up shops and a fresh selection of food and drinks stalls.

As a proudly South African brand, Polo Vivo has curated an exceptional line-up of the biggest and hottest names in music from across the country, all on one stage: AKA, Sho Madjozi, Shane Eagle, Busiswa, DJ Maphorisa, Rouge, DJ Kent, Simmy , Sjava, Mlindo The Vocalist and DJ Zan-D.

Get in on the action and buy tickets at www.vwvivonation.co.za for just R50 for either Saturday or Sunday – and your R50 ticket will be converted into a free R50 food and drink voucher upon arrival. What’s more, there will be loads of spot prizes up for grabs throughout the day for ticket holders who arrive between 1pm and 3pm.

You can buy a maximum of four tickets (one for you and up to three for your friends). Each ticket needs to be assigned to a unique email address at the time of purchase.

Each person will be sent their ticket individually to the email address supplied (so make sure it’s correct).