WATCH: True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex and the City – meet the real Carrie Bradshaw

Leading local show promoter and producer, Showtime Management is bringing iconic author and creator of Sex and The City, Candace Bushnell to South Africa in her acclaimed one-woman show “True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex and the City” starting at Montecasino’s Teatro on Saturday 23 September at 3pm & 8pm; followed by two shows at Artscape Theatre Centre on Saturday 30 September at 3pm and 8pm.
In True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex and the City, the original Carrie Bradshaw takes us on a whirlwind tour. From her arrival in New York City alone with $20 in her pocket, to working her way up the ladder, to secrets behind the creation of SEX AND THE CITY and finding herself single again in her 50’s ... the always provocative Candace Bushnell shares her fabulous philosophy through stories of fashion, literature, sex, and New York City, while pouring Cosmos in Manolos.
Candace Bushnell is the critically acclaimed, international best-selling author of ten books, including Is There Still Sex in the City, Sex and the City, The Carrie Diaries and Lipstick Jungle. In August of 2021, Sex and the City, published in 1996, celebrated its 25th anniversary. The book was the basis for the HBO hit series and two subsequent blockbuster movies.
Her successful one-woman show premiered at the legendary Bucks County Playhouse to rave reviews, sold-out shows and standing ovations.
The show moved to off-Broadway at the Daryl Roth Theater in 2021 followed by touring performances in 2022 and 2023.
For every woman who ever dreamed of love and a great pair of heels, it’s time to grab your cosmo, go online and make a booking for Candace Bushnell - True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex in the City.
Tickets on sale at www.showtime.co.za and www.ticketmaster.co.za, the exclusive ticketing agent.