WATCH: True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex and the City – meet the real Carrie Bradshaw

Leading local show promoter and producer, Showtime Management is bringing iconic author and creator of Sex and The City, Candace Bushnell to South Africa in her acclaimed one-woman show “True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex and the City” starting at Montecasino’s Teatro on Saturday 23 September at 3pm & 8pm; followed by two shows at Artscape Theatre Centre on Saturday 30 September at 3pm and 8pm.

In True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex and the City, the original Carrie Bradshaw takes us on a whirlwind tour. From her arrival in New York City alone with $20 in her pocket, to working her way up the ladder, to secrets behind the creation of SEX AND THE CITY and finding herself single again in her 50’s ... the always provocative Candace Bushnell shares her fabulous philosophy through stories of fashion, literature, sex, and New York City, while pouring Cosmos in Manolos.