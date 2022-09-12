WATCH: Win tickets for Ndlovo Youth Choir in concert

Since Showtime Management’s announcement in June 2022 that South Africa’s singing ambassadors, the Ndlovu Youth Choir would be performing in Johannesburg at the end of September and in Cape Town at the beginning of October for five shows in each city, demand for tickets remains high, with limited tickets still available at www.showtime.co.za or though Webtickets.co.za and at Webtickets at Pick ‘n Pay outlets.

Regarded as one of South Africa’s most treasured choral groups with a fan base across continents, the Ndlovu Youth Choir will perform their first ever SA headline tour with a concert series beginning at Montecasino’s Teatro on Friday, 30 September at 8pm; Saturday, 01 October at 3pm and 8pm and Sunday, 02 October at 2pm and 6pm. The 20 choristers are ready to light up the stage with their vibrant song and dance. They are particularly looking forward to performing for local audiences. Ndlovu Youth Choir in Concert features many of the Choir’s famous hits such as Africa, Shallow/Enxwemeni, Shape of You, Higher Love, Hold On, Ungandibulali and We Will Rise. The repertoire also features their newest songs Man in the Mirror and Grateful, and some original compositions including WeBaba Omncane and Afrika Hey from their first studio album entitled ‘Grateful’ which was released in April 2022 across all streaming platforms. Cape Town concerts at the Artscape Theatre Complex take place on Friday, 7 October at 7:30pm; Saturday, 08 October at 3pm and 7:30pm and Sunday, 10 October at 2pm and 6pm. To avoid disappointment, fans are encouraged to book as soon as possible

From their home base in the Moutse Valley in rural Limpopo to reaching the finals of America's Got Talent (Season 14) the Ndlovu Youth Choir has played sold-out performances in Europe and appeared on many local and international television and radio shows. They have collaborated with many artists such as Master KG, 25k, Sun-El Musician, Tyler ICU and performed for the likes of Trevor Noah and Bill Gates. Soon the highly talented and proudly South African Ndlovu Youth Choir will be on stage in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

