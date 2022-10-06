‘We Are Culture’ exhibition aims to change the way African creatives experience the world

Thirteen emerging artists are showcasing their works at the “We Are Culture” exhibition at the Standard Bank Art Gallery, in downtown Jozi. The exhibition, which runs until Saturday, October 8, features works from a new wave of young voices in fashion, music, sculpture, performance and art.

Curated by creative director and stylist Bee Diamondhead, “We Are Culture” is more than just an exhibition, it’s an opportunity for young creatives to harness their skills while ensuring that artists are financially empowered. “ ‘We are Culture’ is not about tradition. It’s not about the gatekeepers or the highbrow discourse,” Diamondhead told IOL Entertainment. “This show is about the artists, whose visions are so clear that giving them the resources and the platform helps us more than it helps them.

“We are in uncertain times, and it is our role to seek out these voices, voices that illuminate things we haven’t fully realised about the world around us. “Creativity fights the rigid ways of thinking that we adopt as a mechanism of survival. “Unfortunately, we don't have a sophisticated government system that takes care of the arts. There are a lot of very incredibly talented young people who are creating work that would inspire generations, that would inspire the world but don't have the funds to realise that work.

“Everything costs money. And that's just the bottom line. Artists are brave … they wake up and create because it's in their hearts, they have no other choice. But in order to have a sustainable career, in order to get your work out there, we need the funds.” Diamondhead said her mission was to ensure that after the events like these, the artists thrived in their respective genres and spaces. “What happens to the artist after the exhibition … how do we make sure that they have financial support to continue with the work that they’re doing?

“A lot of creatives die with nothing, we hear stories about these all the time … I think there needs to be a conversation about what happens after the lights go out. “Art is and should be ever-changing. To stay in one case, in the art world, in the art conversation is to do a disservice to the artist. We are a beautiful, vibrant nation. “And I think art has also been dictated by history, by tradition and that tradition and status quo don't necessarily serve who we are as people of colour.

“So to have spaces like this or expressions like ‘We are Culture’ is really important to drive forwards the ever-changing world of art,” said Diamondhead. Standard Bank Gallery manager Same Mdluli said she was thrilled to welcome new and old guests after a more than two-year shutdown. “Gallery visitors should expect an essential portrayal of themselves from a new, joyful perspective, one that acknowledges where we are and points to where we are headed,” said Mdluli.