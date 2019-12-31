Where to party in Gauteng this New Year’s Eve









DJ Black Coffee. Picture: Instagram Let’s help dance your way into 2020 with an epic party this New Year’s Eve. AFROPUNK Joburg 2019 Festival Afropunk aims to create an inclusive and open environment for the LGBTQI+ community while celebrating alternative African culture in music, fashion and the arts. The festival is art itself, and has gained recognition from photographers taking images that have since circulated online. The line up includes Grammy award-winning singers Solange, Miguel, international artists NAO, Masego, Goldlink, and local acts such as Busiswa, Sho Madjozi, Zoe Modiga, Darkie Fiction, Lelowhatsgood, and many more.

Venue: Constitution Hill, 11 Kotze St, Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

Cost: Tickets from R600.

Info: afropunk.com.

H20 New Years Eve

his New Year’s Eve, H20 partners with the official Black Coffee tour stage, “Africa is not a Jungle” to create an unforgettable New Year’s Eve experience and a night of magic under the H2O stars.

The lineup features Black Coffee, THEMBA, Kid Fonque, Trancemicsoul, Jullian Gomes and Lemon & Herb.

Venue: : Wild Waters, 1 Margaret Ave, Bardene, Boksburg.

Cost: Tickets from R150.

Info: [email protected]

Block Party 2019

Fashioned along the lines of the world`s biggest New Year`s parties, Time Square’s bash will be an audio-visual spectacular of epic proportions featuring DJ Zinhle, DJ Fresh, Euphonik, Maphorisa, Lerato Kganyago, DJ Fresh, Jazzy D, Dino Bravo, Reddy D, DJ Rob Jackson and Joe Mann.

Venue: Time Square, 209 Aramist Avenue, Menlyn, Pretoria.

Cost: Tickets from R250.

Call: 086 084 6377.

Tshwane Summer Festival Shorts and Shades

This outdoor event features Cassper Nyovest, Calvin Fallo, DJ Patlama, Luthuli Dlamini, Double Deez and Many more.

The theme will be Shorts and Shades. Come and experience the great atmosphere the City Of Tshwane has to offer.

Venue: Morula Sun, Lucas Mangope Road, Mabopane Unit U, Mabopane, Pretoria.

Cost: Tickets from R150.

Call: 072 208 0091.

Rian’s New Year’s Bash 2019

The party is Old School and will focus on music from the 80’s, 90’s and early 2000.

We’re bringing all the major DJ’s of the eras together with Jacaranda FM personalities and a top cover artist covering the 3 decades.

Line up features Mack Rapapali (Jacaranda FM), DJ Wolf (Jacqueline’s & Monroe’s), Desmond Wells, Joe Mann (Jacaranda Fm), DJ Tim (ODDS) and DJ Lallie (Jacaranda Fm).

Venue: Loftus Park, 416 Kirkness ave, Pretoria.

Cost: Tickets from R1950.

Call: 012 492 5883.