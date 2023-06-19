With or Without You set to play host to the first Amapiano Africa Summit

Renowned event and urban culture collective, With or Without You, has announced their first two-day music conference. Dubbed Amapiano Africa Summit, the summit will feature a panel of speakers and performances from some of South Africa’s favourite artists.

Spearheaded by Thulani Maduse, who’s popularly known as ThulaniWay, With or Without You is setting out to bring a disruptive spirit to the music industry and spark key conversation within the space. They will host panels from June 23 to 24 at Zone 6 Venue in Soweto. These panels will be presented by several of its partners on, which include public broadcaster SABC 1, copyright asset management society, SAMRO, as well as youth radio station YFM. “Amapiano Africa Summit Show 23-24 June at Zone6venue Line Up Its Out,” shared Maduse on Instagram. “Don't Forget to get Your Tickets at Webtickets and Pick and Pay #amapianoafricasummit.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thulie Thulz (@thulani_way) Maduse and the With or Without You collective are known in the entertainment circles for curating popular social gatherings, most notably Party in Tanzania, which has become the epicentre for growing the amapiano genre through its nightlife experiences. They explained, “Driven to push the urban culture forward with authentic experiences, With or Without You will celebrate the massive impact of Party in Tanzania and cultivate holistic conversation around the trend setting and now globally recognized genre, Amapiano – which was heightened during South Africa’s Covid-19 Lockdown.” “Amapiano Africa Summit will not only host over 3500 delegates and fans for a celebration of the genre, but it will also host a music conference that will see established leading music industry executives, experts, musicians, producers, composers, and journalists all gather to unpack and discuss the current landscape of Amapiano under a variety of important areas.”

The summit will also showcase talent from developing artists and producers on June 23 before hosting SA’s leading amapiano artists on June 24 at the Party in Tanzania Stage presented by Empire. Maduse explained: “The growth of Amapiano has been exponential and it’s time for us to prioritize our sound as we see more of the world take note. “I’m excited that we get to discuss important topics around the genre to ensure we keep the essence of the music. It’s a shout out!”