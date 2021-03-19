Wonderboom and Wit Kasteel join forces to feed the hungry

South African rock bands Wonderboom and Wit Kasteel are joining forces with Hope SA to feed destitute families in Africa. The popular bands are set to perform live at the Rosebank Sunday Market on March 28. The event has also been engineered to assist vendors at the market. Like many sectors, vendors have also suffered financial losses due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Wonderboom singer Martin Cito Otto said they were thrilled to be back on stage after what seemed like a lifetime of not interacting with their fans.

“I think no one can deny the impact this pandemic has had on all lives, some more than others. This feeding project is a great initiative. So, we are hoping to sell as many tickets as possible and give the audience the best show they've ever seen.”

The singer said fans could expect a blend of their old-time favourite songs and some new tracks.

“Wit Kasteel will be performing before us, and they're lots of fun. And, of course, there's our monumental performance happening between 1.30 and 2.15 pm. If you bring some kind of non-perishable item, that’ll get you into the VIP section,” said Otto.

Hailed as one of South Africa’s oldest and most legendary bands, Wonderboom is still rocking South Africa. Although rock is the fundamental sound of the band, Wonderboom has delved into different genres, ranging from funk to punk and even afro-dance.

“We will soon be celebrating our 25th year in the rock ’n roll business. It's been a non-stop rollercoaster ride of music, stories and fun.”

Tickets are R250 per person. All ticket holders will receive a R50 voucher on the day to spend on any goods, food or beverage.

The first 100 ticket buyers will receive a R50 discount.

For more information visit Quicket.