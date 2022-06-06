JOMBA! 2022 calls for dance-makers for two public access platforms

JOMBA! Contemporary Dance Experience has officially opened submissions for dance-makers for two of its public platforms, ‘Open Horizon’, which was formerly known as JOMBA! Fringe, and ‘Youth Open Horizons’, formerly JOMBA! Youth Fringe. The festival, which will host both live and online events, is providing an opportunity for dance-makers to present their digital/dance film work for showcasing at this year’s festival which will run from August 30 to September 11.

“Focus is being placed on looking at the intersection of dance and film and the growing body of digital-dance choreography. Submitted works are adjudicated by a jury and the top films are selected for screening. “JOMBA! is opening submissions in both long and short form. Submissions are invited from African dance-makers whether on the continent or living in the Diaspora,” read a statement from the festival organisers. The top eight long form films will be screened and the top three in both long and short form categories will receive cash prizes from R3 500 to R1 000.

The ‘JOMBA! Youth Open Horizon’ will be offered as a live event at JOMBA! and submissions to participate are open to any youth dance group – in any style of dance – with dancers under the age of 16. “The festival is open to: Pantsula, Hip Hop, Bharatha Natyam, Ballet, Contemporary, Ngoma. This is a day of celebrating youth dance in KwaZulu-Natal and of opening arms to a dancing community,” the statement read. All criteria and information about submissions as well as on-line application forms can be found on their website.

