Joyous Celebration and Spirit of Praise cancel their Easter concerts
Two of Mzansi's biggest gospel outfits have both postponed their annual Easter concerts.
The news come after President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcements on the government's plan to curb the spread of coronavirus in South Africa.
Spirit of Praise said on social media that its event had been postponed until September.
With the Easter weekend weeks away, religious leaders and gospel artists stand to lose out on the usual large group fellowship and the commercial value attached to it.
MTN Joyous Celebration announced that its national tour, which was scheduled for Carnival City in Brakpan over the Easter weekend, had been cancelled until further notice.
In a statement released on Benjamin Dube's Instagram page, the group said they were moving their concert to 26 September.
"In light of growing concerns around the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Presidents announcement, Spirit Music Group (Spirit of Praise) feels that the health and safety of its patrons, performing artists, service providers, its employees and the public at large is of utmost importance. (sic)"
The statement further said that because their concerts draw a crowd of 3000 people, it is in the best interest to postpone the concert which was meant to take place on 28 March.
Read the full statement below: