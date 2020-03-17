Joyous Celebration and Spirit of Praise cancel their Easter concerts





With the Easter weekend weeks away, religious leaders and gospel artists stand to lose out on the usual large group fellowship and the commercial value attached to it.



MTN Joyous Celebration announced that its national tour, which was scheduled for Carnival City in Brakpan over the Easter weekend, had been cancelled until further notice.









The news come after President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcements on the government's plan to curb the spread of coronavirus in South Africa.Spirit of Praise said on social media that its event had been postponed until September.