Justin Bieber cancels SA concerts amid ongoing health issues

Just weeks before his eagerly anticipated visit to South Africa as part of his Justice World Tour, Big Concerts and AEG Presents have announced the cancellation of Canadian pop star Justin Bieber’s local concerts. Bieber was billed to perform on September 28 at Cape Town’s DHL Stadium and on October 1 in Johannesburg at FNB Stadium. The Justice World Tour is named after his latest hit album, “Justice”.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Big Concerts and AEG Presents regret to confirm that Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour South African dates have been cancelled,” read a statement sent to IOL Entertainment. “All fans that purchased tickets from Ticketmaster will receive a full refund and will be contacted by Ticketmaster directly. Fans do not need to take any action … We wish Justin a speedy recovery and hope to see him back in South Africa in the future.” Bieber was billed to tour five continents until March next year in a tour that was set to see him perform across over 20 countries and on more than 90 dates.

“We’ve been working hard to create the best show we’ve ever done, and we can’t wait to share it with fans around the world. I’ll see you soon,” Bieber announced earlier in the year. It’s unclear if and when he’ll be continuing with the tour. Earlier this year, Bieber went public about his battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome after he posted a video of his partly paralysed face. As a result of his illness, he was recently also not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour.

Story continues below Advertisement

Meanwhile today, September 14, marks four years of his marriage to Hailey Bieber. He took to Instagram to wish her. “Happy anniversary to my best friend and wifey @haileybieber ... thanks for making me better in every way.”