Kevin Hart got to don a Springbok jersey, thanks to Siya Kolisi

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi along with his wife Rachel and their children, got to rub shoulders with Hollywood comedian Kevin Hart, after the first night of his “Reality Check” SA tour. The Kolisi family shared a picture with Hart, outside his dressing room at the Grand Arena, GrandwWest.

Story continues below Advertisement

Siya proudly handed Hart the special Springbok memento to mark the day they met. Siya is currently on a period of rest as prescribed by the Bok management, to ensure that he is fit and firing for the defence of the World Cup crown in France in September. The family, who recently moved to Durban, attended the Cape Town show. Rachel posted on her socials.

“Guys! @kevinhart4real is an absolute legend! 😅 Pretoria you’re in for a real treat! Thank you for coming to beautiful South Africa! 🇿🇦” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Kolisi (@rachelkolisi) Hart also posted a few snaps of his Cape Town show experienced and thanks fans for coming out to support the show. He captioned the post: “Show 1 in CapeTown was INSSAAAAAANNNNEEE!!!!! So much energy & so much love!!!!! Holy shit ….you guys were unreal!!!! Johannesburg you are up next!!!!! Let’s gooooooooo #RealityCheckTour #Global #MakingTheWorldLaugh #SouthAfrica #ComedicRockStarShit”

Story continues below Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) Fans were chuffed by his posts, those who attended the show were clearly playing out a repeat of the show in the comments section with the inside jokes, foreign for those who missed their shot at seeing the iconic comedian perform. gigi_lamayne wrote: “Nice to meet you Mpho 😂❤️.” sibamtongana wrote “I was THERE! ❤️🙌🏾🔥.”

Story continues below Advertisement

adairb07 wrote: “Looooovvved it! 👏🔥❤️.” thebasicmomct wrote: “Got me googling “women throwing shit in a coffee shop” 😂 Thank you for a great show!!“ emmanuel.carre wrote “One day this gonna be me 🤞🏿 you’re such an inspiration.”