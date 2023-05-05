Ladysmith Black Mambazo announce ‘SA Legacy Tour’

Iconic South African band Ladysmith Black Mambazo announced their “SA Legacy Tour”, which kicks off on May 24. The group formed in the early 1960s and has recorded and performed with global music icons including Burna Boy, Josh Groban, Paul Simon, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, The Winans and Dolly Parton among others.

The legendary group, which has been going for six decades, will kick off their tour at Joburg Theatre and end the Johannesburg run on May 28. The five-time Grammy Award a cappella choral-singing group starts their show this month in celebration of “Africa Month”, with May 25 signalling Africa Day. Ladysmith Black Mambazo will perform at Durban's Playhouse Theatre from September 26 until October 1.

Cape Town's Artscape Theatre hosts the group from the November 14 to19, and they will be at Pretoria's State Theatre from December 15 to 17. Group member Sibongiseni Shabalala said: “Ladysmith Black Mambazo is celebrating Africa Month because our music is deeply rooted in African culture and heritage. Our entire South African tour is about celebrating Africa's and our own roots and origins.” Ladysmith Black Mambazo. Picture: Supplied Sibongiseni Shabalala, the son of group founder,Joseph Shabalala, said the group was the top-selling music group in Mzansi in the late 1970s and 1980s.

"South African audiences were the first to endorse the success of Ladysmith Black Mambazo. From humble beginnings, the group broke records by being the top-selling music group in South Africa in the late ’70s and ’80s. "The overwhelming support from South African audiences and neighbouring countries paved the way for Ladysmith Black Mambazo to showcase their music globally." Long-standing member of the group, Albert Mazibuko, added: "Performing at home is very special because the social issues of South Africa inspired the music of Ladysmith Black Mambazo during the dark days of apartheid till now. Ladysmith Black Mambazo is a mirror of South African Society.