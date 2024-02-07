LOOK: Mzansi Ballet’s ‘The Gold Rhino’ opens at Baxter Theatre

Mzansi Ballet’s The Gold Rhino of Mapungubwe Ballet opens at the Baxter Theatre on Wednesday night.
Hailed as a visual spectacle with stunning costumes by fashion designer David Tlale, sets by Andrew Botha, lighting by Faheem Bardien, stirring music by among others, double Grammy Award winner Wouter Kellerman and Lyricist Dr. Reuel Khoza, this is a uniquely South African production.
The intriguing story follows a young man as he and two friends find the historically significant gold rhino.
Upon discovery, the spirit of a princess from Mapungubwe appears to him and leads him on a journey to a thriving ancient civilisation.
The Gold Rhino of Mapungubwe holds tremendous historical and cultural gravitas and is set to wow Cape Town audiences who love dance, music, fashion and Africa.
The Gold Rhino of Mapungubwe Ballet is at the Baxter Theatre from February 7 to 17, 2024 with booking is through Webtickets.