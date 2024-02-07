Independent Online
LOOK: Mzansi Ballet’s ‘The Gold Rhino’ opens at Baxter Theatre

Originally from the West Coast, Western Cape, Mzansi Ballet’s Joshua Williams is 'The Crocodile’. Picture: Hendrik Grobbelaar

Published 6h ago

Share

Mzansi Ballet’s The Gold Rhino of Mapungubwe Ballet opens at the Baxter Theatre on Wednesday night.

Hailed as a visual spectacle with stunning costumes by fashion designer David Tlale, sets by Andrew Botha, lighting by Faheem Bardien, stirring music by among others, double Grammy Award winner Wouter Kellerman and Lyricist Dr. Reuel Khoza, this is a uniquely South African production.

Mzansi Ballet’s Veronica Louw as 'The Bird’. Picture: Danie Coetzee

The intriguing story follows a young man as he and two friends find the historically significant gold rhino.

A scene from The Gold Rhino of Mapungube Ballet opening at the Baxter Theatre on Wednesday night. Picture: Danie Coetzee

Upon discovery, the spirit of a princess from Mapungubwe appears to him and leads him on a journey to a thriving ancient civilisation.

The Gold Rhino of Mapungubwe holds tremendous historical and cultural gravitas and is set to wow Cape Town audiences who love dance, music, fashion and Africa.

Monica Dumekude as 'The Princess’. Picture: Danie Coetzee

The Gold Rhino of Mapungubwe Ballet is at the Baxter Theatre from February 7 to 17, 2024 with booking is through Webtickets.

