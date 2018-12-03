Loyisa Gola. Picture: Supplied

Fresh from performing on Britain’s prestigious "Live at the Apollo" and recording a Netflix special in Montreal, Canada, two-time Emmy-nominated South African comedian, Loyiso Gola, returns from travelling the world to bring his latest comedy offering, "Unlearning," to Suncoast’s brand new venue, The Globe in Durban on 15 December and the Cape Town ICC on 22 December. The show challenges societal norms, making you question everything you thought you knew about politics, race, history and more. He brings together sharp and philosophical contemplations all delivered with his signature satirical charm and wit.

“This show delves into unpacking what we’ve learnt growing up, viewing the world differently and realising that there’s a need to unlearn it instead of being stuck in our own stereotypical mindsets. I go through a process of attempting to ‘unlearn’ some thoughts and preconceptions about relationships, masculinity, race, things that I’m currently going through and are pertinent in my life and I get to share this with the audience,” comments Gola.

Gola is no stranger to making audiences laugh. There is a reason why Loyiso is one of the most respected and renowned comedians in South Africa, and he seems to have been received with open arms with international audiences too.

“Thoughtful and engaging, he had the crowd in constant laughter and at ease with their flaws, along with his own…you’ll certainly be selling yourself short if you choose not to watch at all,” wrote a journalist from Cue, the Grahamstown National Arts Festival newspaper.

“Nothing short of hilarious…expertly crafted…a real Fringe highlight.” was commented in the Scottish magazine, ThreeWeeks with The Scotsman adding: “brilliant comic brain.” He has even been referred to as a “genuine thinker masquerading as a fool.”

Loyiso will also be featured in an unprecedented new stand-up comedy event series with Netflix set to premiere in early 2019, that will feature 47 comedians from around the globe. Loyiso is one of four South African comedians who will have their own half-hour special feature. The series was recently recorded at the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal.

Loyiso Gola’s Unlearning is proudly brought to you by the leaders in comedy, Blu Blood. “We pride ourselves on bringing world-class South African comedians to stages around the country and Loyiso is no exception. As the cream of the crop, we’re excited to be bringing Loyiso to The Globe stage for the first time,” comments Blu Blood MD, Osman Osman.

Be sure not to miss this comedic genius. Tickets from R120 are available at Computicket outlets and online.