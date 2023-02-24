Make the most of the last week of summer with these events...

It’s the final week of summer and events season is still in full bloom so why not take advantage of the flow and join Thandiswa Mazwai at the Artscape in Cape Town for “A Letter to Azania”. The music icon says her production promises to give fans a show like never before.

Mazwai has long been one of the most influential musicians on the South African music scene since she started her career in 1995 with Bongo Maffin, one of the pioneering bands of the kwaito era. Six award-winning albums later with Bongo Maffin she ventured onto a solo career. “A Letter to Azania” tracks a letter the singer is writing to “Azania” as a place of freedom that she says takes the audience on a sonic exploration of the utopian idea of Azania while expressing the melancholy that comes with a dream deferred.

“We are so excited to finally bring this production to Cape Town, fans are in for a show like never before,” said the legendary singer. In this audio visual experience curated by Mazwai, in partnership with the Artscape Theatre, the audience can expect a range of sounds that influenced her recordings and performances over the years. # Enjoy a blend of jazz, kwaito, Afro-funk, reggae, Gospel and traditional music with songs from her own albums, such as “Nizalwa Ngobani”, “Transkei Moon”, “Ingoma”, “Jikijela” and renditions of tracks by some of her favourite musicians.

This show includes a duet performance with the late, great Hugh Masekela. The previously sold-out show returns to the stage on March 25 at 8pm and ticket prices range from R350 - R600 via Computicket. CAPE TOWN

GoodLuck and Shekhinah Enjoy an afternoon outdoors with the band GoodLuck and Shekhinah at the Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts. GoodLuck, who have over 80 million streams on Spotify and Apple Music, will headline the concert with their astounding live electronic performances.

South African singer-songwriter Shekhinah is set to kick off this double dose of musical magic when she brings her popular pop and R&B beats to the masses. Pack a picnic basket or pre-order from the Kirstenbosch Tea Room (24 hours in advance) or Moyo Restaurant (five days in advance). The details are on the Kirstenbosch website. Where: Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden.

When: February 25. Cost: Varies from R190 - R260 via Webtickets. Seafood & Jazz Racing Festival

The sun will be setting on the inaugural Summer Festival of Racing with the final event of the season, the SplashOut Cape Town Seafood & Jazz Racing Festival. For starters (and mains) attendees will be treated to the freshest seafood the ocean has to offer from mussels and oysters to sushi and prawns. # There will be jazz and entertainment throughout the day.

The dedicated kids’ zone will keep little ones entertained all afternoon with jumping castles, clowns twisting and turning colourful balloons into an array of shapes, and a chill-out area to escape from the summer sun. Entry to this premiere event is free and plenty of prizes are up for grabs. Good times, great vibes, and magical memories await. Where: Hollywoodbets Kenilworth Racecourse.

When: February 25. Cost: Free. Summer Groove

Summer Groove is back by popular demand to close off this summer season in style. Join hundreds of partygoers for the ultimate party vibe with top local music maestros playing the best of 90s and 2000s hip hop, R&B, amapiano, gqom and more. Their signature blend of back-to-back bangers and singalongs will have you dancing all night long. The line-up includes the King of the Drums – NV Funk, Alicious101, Waggy, Tashinga, Muffinman, Gremlin, Top Deck, Kane and a few more surprises.

Where: The Hatfield Gardens Sports Grounds. When: February 25. Cost: Starts from R75 via Quicket

JOHANNESBURG Jonathan Roxmouth Live Jonathan Roxmouth is back with his new show, “Key Change”, where he showcases various piano-based comedians, singers and entertainers who have all shaped his musical talents.

He’ll also be joined by an enchanting 5 piece band. The audience can forward to hearing renditions of songs penned by piano rock stars including; Jerry Lee Lewis, Elton John, Billy Joel and David Foster. You’ll also hear singers such as Freddie Mercury and Carole King all in a personal pianist performance.

Where: Pieter Toerien’s Montecasino Theatre When: February 26. Cost: Varies from R150 - R250 via Webtickets.

Alice in Wonderland Follow the White Rabbit and come face to face with the Blue Caterpillar and the grinning Cheshire Cat. Have tea with the maddening Mad Hatter and play croquet with the tricky Queen of Hearts. Get ready to go on an adventure with Alice as this much-loved classic is brought to life with a fun and funky flair under the directorship of Neka da Costa.

Kids get to enjoy the colours and the frenetic movement and the enchantment, while there are also interesting tweaks that add local references and dry humour for the adults in theatre. Where: Studio Theatre At Montecasino. When: February 23 - 28.

Cost: Varies from R130 - R180 via Webtickets. DURBAN CANSA Shavathon

Gateway is looking to set a new record at CANSA’s Shavathon to be hosted at the mall. It is the Cancer Association of South Africa’s (CANSA) 20th year of hosting the country’s much-loved and well-supported Shavathon fund-raising and awareness event. Shave, spray or simply donate cash to CANSA on the day. To shave or spray in a variety of colours, requires a donation fee of only R50 per adult and R25 for children under 12 years and all funds raised go directly towards providing CANSA’s education and screening initiatives as well as care and support service to cancer patients and loved ones. Where: Gateway Theatre of Shopping.

When: February 25 from 9am. Cost: Depends on what you wish to donate or do with your hair. Bulletproof at Talloula

Join Aaron Mcilroy and Lisa Bobbert for their newest action comedy “Bulletproof” coming to Talloula - a hilarious survival guide to living in South Africa. The production is directed and choreographed by Daisy Spencer. There will be food and drinks available so make a date of it. Where: Talloula Celebrations, 61 Old Main Road, Bothas Hill

When: February 24. Cost: R200 via Webtickets. 4GRAPHY

4Graphy is a dance production showcasing four works of choreography in styles of ballet, hip hop, contemporary and inclusive arts disability. Choreographed by a quad team of Jarryd Watson, Casey Swales, Lyrical Deezy and Cue Ngema. These performances portray narratives from society on their experiences of “post Covid” and the current situations they are now in having survived the pandemic.

Directed by Jarryd Watson and performed by a collaborated cast of dancers from Durban and Cape Town this dynamic dance production showcases the best of ballet, hip hop, contemporary and inclusive arts disability that offers audiences a variety of entertainment not to missed. Where: Playhouse Company - Loft Theatre, 231 Smith St, Durban Central. When: March 4.