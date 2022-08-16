‘Marikana: The Musical’ relives the events of the Marikana massacre a decade on

Through music, dance and exceptional storytelling, the critically-acclaimed theatre production “Marikana: The Musical” brings to life the harrowing events leading up to the fateful day of August 16, 2012, when the police shot and killed protesting miners in Marikana, near Rustenburg. Meshack Mavuso-Magabane, Aubrey Poo, Siyasanga Papu, Emma Mmekwa, and Mpho “Mckenzie” Matome lead 40 members cast and a 13-piece band in unleashing a blow-by-blow account of the events that led to the loss of 44 lives at the hands of the police.

Written and directed by multiple award-winning playwright Aubrey Sekhabi, “Marikana: The Musical” is currently staging at the South Africa State Theatre (SAST), and runs until August 28 as part of the ten-year commemoration of the Marikana massacre. The musical is an adaptation of the book “We Are Going to Kill Each Other Today: The Marikana Story” by renowned South African writers Thanduxolo Jika, Felix Dlangamandla, Lucas Ledwaba, Sebabatso Mosamo, Athandwa Saba and Leon Sadiki. On August 16, 2012, police opened fire on a crowd of protesting mineworkers who were demanding a wage increase from the Lonmin platinum mine in Marikana, killing 34 mineworkers.

‘Marikana: The Musical’. Picture: Sanmari Marais Recalling how the musical came to be, Shekhabi said: “I remember in 2014, Lucas Ledwaba sent me an SMS and said Bra Aubrey, we’ve written a book, do you want to adapt it into a musical? They then sent me the book, and once I started reading it, I never stopped. “At the time, the situation was tense, there was the commission but at the same time, I was thinking, we’ve had the Sharpeville Massacre where the apartheid regime shot us, we’ve had the 1976 Soweto uprising. And here we are killing and shooting each other. “And people still don’t understand the magnitude of what happened in Marikana. That event is the biggest incident of police brutality since the advent of democracy and it revived memories of the brutality suffered under the apartheid security police.”

According to Sekhabi, it was important for him as an artist to start the conversation through storytelling. “Marikana: The Musical” was last staged in 2017 at the SAST. After its stage premiere in 2014, the explosive musical received raving reviews from audiences and critics alike. “Every performance, every night, we see audiences laugh and cry. The show is heavy but it’s a theatrical experience. It’s a powerful story. It’s a sad story that is told beautifully, even if I have to say so myself. This is not just a musical, it is an experience.”

The show explores themes of grief, loss, violence, ubuntu and police brutality. “The show doesn’t only focus on the guys who were killed on August 16. The play goes back to the villages and townships where they came from and gives faces and names to the fallen brothers, sons, fathers and uncles. “When I read Athandiwe Saba’s chapters... she went to speak to the women of the deceased and that was too special and one of the reasons why I wanted to adapt the book into a play. It’s not all about the violence, it’s about humanity.”

Don’t miss “Marikana - The Musical” at the SAST. Tickets are available at Webtickets for R150. The show runs until August 28. As the arts industry tries to find its feet again after two and a half years of none to limited capacity, theatre lovers are urged to return to the theatres and enjoy authentic South African stories told by South African artists.

Below are some of the shows to watch this August. “My Children, My Africa!”: Soweto Theatre, Soweto Date: Currently staging until August 25.

A scene from ‘My Children, My Africa!’. Picture: Supplied Written by Athol Fugard in 1989 shortly before the end of the apartheid, "My Children, My Africa!" presents an honest portrait of SA on the brink of a revolution, and it is also a testament to the power and potential of youth, hope and ideas. Produced by UK-based South African lecturer, dancer and playwright Dr Nobulali Dangazele, “My Children, My Africa!” is set in SA and examines relevant issues like apartheid, race relations, and the effects of European colonialism. It enables learners to understand that during the 1980s, young people were leaders in the resistance against apartheid, especially against the Bantu education system.

“My Children My Africa!” is showcasing at this year’s Soweto Theatre Schools Setworks Festival. “All Stars Shine”: The Playhouse Company, Durban Date: August 20.

Durban High School with Natalie Rungan. Picture: Supplied In recognition of the importance of music in the development of children, The Playhouse Company presents “All-Stars Shine”, a showcase for KZN Schools Talent. The Playhouse Company’s school-based music programmes have long been designed as breeding grounds for SA’s rich musical heritages. They provide pathways for musical careers in the industry, creating platforms where many of our country’s leading musicians are discovered while honing their craft. Directed by Natalie Rungan, the event serves as a celebration of the diversity of musical cultures that SA offers.

“Azania”: Baxter Theatre Centre, Cape Town Date: Currently staging until August 20. Sibusiso Sithole in ‘Azania’. Picture: Baxter The award-winning play “Azania” is back at the Baxter Theatre Centre for a limited season. “Azania” is a story about a father’s struggle to find his family towards the end of apartheid in SA.

Bantu Africa’s journey starts in the late 1980s. Following the devastating loss of his family by an angry mob that burnt down his family home on the suspicion that his father was a whistle-blower for the apartheid government. Despite Africa being a man with no political affiliation or struggle background, he returns in 1993 to find his 14- year-old daughter who has been missing since the tragic incident. This takes place as SA enters its democratic dispensation.

Written and directed by Xola Mziwakhe and performed by Sibusiso Sithole, with music accompaniment by HloniphaniArt Mthethwa, “Azania” is an expedition of hopes and disappointments. “Shakespeare Schools Festival South Africa”: Baxter Theatre Centre, Cape Town Date: Currently staging until August 20.

The youth drama festival aims to strengthen the link between the arts and education. It unites and empowers children from across the socio-economic spectrum using the transformational power of theatre and specifically the works of Shakespeare to achieve that goal. To date, the event has seen the participation of more than 557 schools, over 10 000 youth and 693 educators across the various provinces. This year audiences have totalled close to 27 300 people.

“My Vrou se Man se Vrou”: Atterbury Theatre, Pretoria Date: August 23 - 28. A scene from ‘My Vrou se Man se Vrou’. Picture: Frans Swart “My Vrou se Man se Vrou” is based on the original piece "Run for your Wife", which holds the record for the longest farce on London's West End and also broke records in SA.

“My Vrou se Man se Vrou” follows the story of John Smith, a London taxi driver who lives with his wife Mary in Highgate and also with his wife Barbara in Finchley, just four minutes apart. Of course, the two Mrs Smiths are unaware of each other's existence. John uses his irregular working hours as an excuse to hide his double life. An accident and wrong address cause a chain reaction and John must stand up to prevent his secret from being revealed. Will they find out about each other?