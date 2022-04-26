Motlanalo hosts star-studded concert with all-Limpopo musicians

What started as a dream for musician Beauty Rammalo, widely known as Motlanalo, is finally coming to life - an all-Limpopo musicians’ live in concert event. “I had a dream about a concert where only musicians from Limpopo were sharing the stage, so that is how the idea of Motlanalo Live Concert was born.

“I’ve always wanted to see a lineup that has all Limpopo artists. This is in no way excludes other provinces, but I want a show that is all ours by us because we actually can have these big shows too, and they can be a success,” said Rammalo. Since Covid-19 landed on our shores in March 2020, the music industry and artists were no exception to the financial challenges faced by most industries, with no income for months or any means to grow their brands through performances and other musical gatherings due to Covid-19 regulations. The 28-year-old award-winning songbird said the decision to end the national state of disaster and do away with Covid-19 restrictions will, at least, allow large-scale concerts to return, which is a sign of relief to artists.

“As such, we will be hosting the first live concert in Limpopo since Covid-19 started, with the South African Music Performance Rights Association (SAMPRA) as the sponsor at the iconic Meropa Casino in Polokwane on Saturday, April 30. Motlanalo said her concert looks to create business and help other Limpopo artists such as gospel sensation Winnie Mashaba, Pleasure Tsa Manyalo, and others who will join her on stage to get back on their feet. The event will have a heritage exhibition on the day of the concert to complement her Sepedi music.

Motlanalo is a contemporary Afro Pop, Disco and Afro Jazz Sepedi musician whose music is influenced by current social settings including events from the past. Motlanalo is a name that is expressed as ‘’ A bearer of Hope’’. It is her clan name given by her grandmother which has been transformed into a musical brand with the potential to elevate Sepedi Music to higher echelons. Born and raised in the Sunkwane village of Mogapeng in Tzaneen, Limpopo, she’s always had a passion for her home language, Sepedi, and has wanted it to reach greater heights through her music.

“We want to host our people like royalty. We want them to remember African contemporary music since the Amapiano style of house music is taking over. “We just want this genre to be celebrated. This concert is going to be fire. I’ve got my supporting legends there - the likes of Winnie Mashaba, Pleasure Tsa Manyalo, Candy Tsa Mandebele, and more. “The line-up is fully packed with people who will be singing African, Contemporary music. We are celebrating our own language that comes from Limpopo,” she said.

