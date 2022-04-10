Mzansi’s social calendar is opening up, get ready

We can all agree that the past few years since the Covid-19 pandemic hit have been a dampener on everyone’s social calendar. Due to all the restrictions that have been imposed on South Africans, events, especially in the entertainment space, have been either postponed or cancelled.

Yes, some organisations had taken the virtual route, but it just wasn't the same. Well, there is a shift in the air, and it seems that, finally, the entertainment industry is being allowed to “chow”, as DJ Tira once put it. My social calendar, well technically work calender, over the past few weeks has been buzzing as the invitations come flying in.

Having attended two premier events in just a matter of a week from each other, it dawned on me that we were back in business. The “Bridgerton” event certainly kicked things off. The affair was a huge reunion, with about 400 guests in attendance at the soiree. When last were you in a room with so many people, breathing the same air and it being ’normal’ again? It’s been a minute for me, and so to see everyone out and about, I realised that things are sort of going back to normal, and it feels good.

Actress, Celeste Khumalo at the Moët & Chandon’s ‘Spirit of 1743’ event where the bubbly brand’s hot-air balloon graced the golden skies of the City of Gold for the first time. Picture: Supplied A few days later, while still trying to catch my breath, I spent an afternoon with Moet et Chandon, enjoying the lovely Joburg weather over a cold glass of champagne. While all these events are fun and a content mine, they also serve as a platform for job creation, especially for service staff who have had a difficult two years with nary any events being hosted in South Africa. But it’s not just the service staff. It’s the whole ecosystem of service providers whose expertise is linked to eventing.

If a celebrity is invited to a swanky event, they have to get an outfit - a designer one or enlist the services of a stylist; a photographer has to be on hand to shoot the Instagram ready content, and the ladies (and increasingly, the gents) enlist the services of a make-up artist or hairstylist. There are high expectations for celebrities, especially if they are doing a red-carpet event, and as seen with the “Bridgerton” event, some know how to serve a red carpet and understand that time and money must be put in. Well, if they don’t know, they better learn quickly, as the invitations are coming, as the country goes back to events being hosted every weekend.

Before the attendees actually get to giving others employment opportunities, organisers first give employment opportunities to the service industry, who I must compliment on bringing their A- game both the decor and catering at the events I attended was stunning. Putting together a stunning event takes a lot of work and planning. Caterers, waiters, promo girls, PR reps, suppliers, and more. Everyone gets an opportunity to eat a slice of the cake. Venues at the recent events I attended had been set up so that guests could take advantage of the great backdrops. Everyone lives for content, and when the decor and lighting is popping, why not?

It’s no secret that the entertainment industry took a knock with all the restrictions, but with everyone saddling on, there is hope. I, now more than ever, understand DJ Tira’s plea for President Cyril Ramaphosa to open up the country. A while back, the popular DJ posted a video where he pleaded with the President ahead of his big Fact Durban Rocks picnic.

Tira requested that the country open so that more revenue is generated and his right as so many people are able to get a slice of the cake in entertainment events. Social Media Influencers, Zoe Msutwana and KNaomi at the Moët & Chandon’s ‘Spirit of 1743’ event earlier this week, where the bubbly brand’s hot-air balloon graced the golden skies of the City of Gold for the first time. Picture: Supplied “Please, please do something. We are dying of hunger. Can we open the country a little bit more, maybe 5 000 or 10 000 people, so that we can generate more revenue and everybody can eat? Please do something. It’s a cry,” he said in his video. I think it’s safe to say that we are all excited for the full return of events, especially festivals.