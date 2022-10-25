Nomsa Manaka pays it forward as she continues ‘Dancing out of Cancer’

As cancer awareness month draws to a close, dance pioneer Nomsa Manaka is honouring cancer survivors in her new compelling traditional, urban and African contemporary dance showcase, “Dancing out of Cancer”. Set to take place at the Soweto Theatre on Sunday, October 30, the dance showcase will feature a diverse group of dancers and choreographers from the Nomsa Manaka Dance Studio in Soweto.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Dancing out of Cancer” premiered at the Soweto Theatre in 2021 when Manaka’s team were raising funds for her treatment after her cancer returned for the second time. “Dance gave me life, and it's going to give me life again. Because that’s the thing that woke me up from that cancer bed,” Manaka told IOL Entertainment. “And with this cancer now, dance is going to wake me up again. Dance is me. I am dance.”

She continued: “In 2016, I was diagnosed with stage four ovarian cancer and, as I was sleeping on my death bed, my son Mak (Manaka) suggested that I must write a book called ‘Dancing out of Cancer’ and from that moment onwards, I never stopped thinking about that powerful title. “It was that conversation that inspired me to continue to fight for my life. I kept thinking to myself, when I leave this hospital bed, the first thing I would do is dance. And I think that’s what healed me at the time.” Dancers from Nomsa Manaka Dance Studio. Picture: Siphiwe Mhlambi After being in remission for two years, Manaka’s cancer returned.

Story continues below Advertisement

“My cancer was in remission, but last year, it recurred. I did the operation to remove it in September. “When my team came to see me, they told me they will be staging the show at the Soweto Theatre to raise funds for treatment. So when the show debuted last year, I was in the hospital. “Then, again this year, I got sick again. And I started speaking to Joe Chakela about producing the show, and that’s what got me back on my feet again. Last year, my team did the show for me, and this year, I’m paying it forward.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Manaka added that all the proceeds from “Dancing out of Cancer” are going to be donated to CHOC SA (Childhood Cancer Foundation) “For the opening act, we're going to have little kids performing because I want them to inspire the kids from CHOC, who are living with cancer, to dance or do whatever they want to do in life. I want them to know that they can be anything they want to be.” Dancers from Nomsa Manaka Dance Studio. Picture: Siphiwe Mhlambi According to Manaka, the show is also aimed at celebrating and honouring the families and the caregivers who dedicate their time to assisting people living with cancer.

“When you have cancer, you need someone to help you, be it a family member or health care professionals..those people are doing a stellar job, and I want to take a moment to recognise their hard work and dedication. “I’m looking forward to celebrating caregivers and cancer survivors while, at the same time, giving hope to cancer patients.” Manaka said this year’s message is clear: “Early detection saves lives. And most importantly, keep celebrating life.”

“Dancing out of Cancer” is set to take place at the Soweto Theatre on Sunday at 2pm. For more information on donations, and ticket prices, please visit the Soweto Theatre website. Thulane Shange. Picture: Supplied PRETORIA

Kweku The Spider Where: SA State Theatre When: Until October 30.

Written by renowned children’s theatre maker Shala Chokwe and directed by renowned stage and screen actor and director Thulane Shange, “Kweku The Spider” narrates the adventures of a sharp-witted spider named Kweku and other animals in a jungle. After receiving powers from the Sky God, Kweku becomes a very boastful and selfish spider who uses their powers against his peers. The play addresses topics including bullying, trust, forgiveness and humility, amongst others.

“The main purpose of our show is to introduce theatre to kids at an early age, especially those from townships, rural environments and the ones that come from poor backgrounds,” said Shange. The King of Broken Things. Picture: Supplied DURBAN The King of Broken Things

Where: Bridge Theatre, Northlands Primary School campus When: November 4 - 12. “The King of Broken Things” is a whimsical and poignant one-hander by Theatresmiths’ Michael Taylor Broderick, featuring Cara Roberts.

It opens the brand new Bridge Theatre in Durban North, situated at the Northlands Primary School campus, on Friday, November 4. The show shines the spotlight on societal ills such as bullying, prejudice and absent fathers. Themes are keenly observed by the young protagonist, and because these ideas are expressed by a child, they are more honest and forthright. Acceptance is where change and healing begin.

“The King of Broken Things” has just returned from The Golden Dolphin International Puppet Festival, which is held every three years in Bulgaria to popularise the achievement of Bulgarian puppet art and to showcase puppet shows from around the globe. “The King of Broken Things” was the only South African production invited to the festival. The creatives and cast of Hold Still. Picture: Supplied CAPE TOWN

Hold Still Where: Baxter When: November 7-19.

Acclaimed playwright Nadia Davids and director Jay Pather once again team up for the world premiere of her latest play, “Hold Still”, at the Baxter Flipside, for a limited season. “Hold Still” tells the story of a family shaped by different generational traumas who must confront their own histories to get through a single, life-changing night. The multi-themed play focuses on a long-term marriage and, through it, examines the limits of middle-class empathy, the complexities of an inter-racial, intra-cultural family living in the shadow of catastrophic political histories, and what we’ll do to protect those we love.