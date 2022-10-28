Outdoor events are blooming this summer

We’re all in a jolly mood as pay day weekend just graced us and that tingly feeling of the festive cheer fills the air. Christmas trimmings are already dangling from the ceilings at malls and the subtle atmosphere of feel-good music kind of kicks it in even further.

Story continues below Advertisement

Yip, it’s that time of the year, everyone’s about to start planning their seasonal events, and with a load of options flooding our feeds, IOL Entertainment has selected a few to help you plan your next outing. One of the hottest music events in Cape Town is hitting the Winelands on October 29. The Flatrock Music Festival, in partnership with SMILE 90.4 FM, is taking place at Rhebokskloof Wine Estate. Take time out to enjoy the outdoors, good food, wine and live music.

The line up includes Jeremy Loops, Majozi, Amy Jones and Bob Ele. Be sure to pack for four seasons, and include hats, sunscreen, chairs, and blankets, to sit comfortably on the lawns. Umbrellas are allowed but lower them during the show. Jani Phiri, sales and marketing manager of Rheboksklooof, said: “We are thrilled to host a line-up of esteemed local artists at Rhebokskloof and to welcome families, friends, and new guests for a phenomenal day in the Winelands.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Our line-up includes award-winning local musical acts Jeremy Loops, Amy Jones, Majozi, and newcomer Bob Ele. Guests will also be treated to a fun sundowner session. “This one-day music festival looks to celebrate the beauty of nature in the awakening of Summer at the biggest one-day music event in Paarl. “This will be a momentous occasion for Rhebokskloof as we bring together the music and wine-loving communities in the post-covid era. It’s about new beginnings, good music and good vibes.”

Story continues below Advertisement

The Galileo Open Air Cinema welcomes creatures from near and far to celebrate the infamous night of terror under the stars with an eerie movie that will make your skin crawl. Kirstenbosch Garden is usually a place of tranquillity and peace, but a perfectly timed Halloween night at the foot of the iconic Table Mountain, chilling décor, themed games, and encouraged dress-up for all will help transform the usually cheerful venue into a harrowing Halloween hot-spot. Doors open at 6pm to a festive mini market of artisanal food and drinks for you to sink your teeth into – offering everything from pizzas, popcorn, and burgers, as well as an on-site bar. Tricks and treats will keep you entertained, and the best-dressed competition legacy continues to crown the 2022 over-achiever.

Where: Galileo Open Air Cinema. When: October 31. Cost: Halloween special screening: R200 - includes backrest, blanket, popcorn and themed décor.

“Bubbles” “Bubbles” is the third installment in the performance series by Cape Town Opera that is geared towards babies aged 0-18 months and toddlers up to four years. The event is presented in Artscape’s Innovation Lounge and is sensitively curated for parents and children alike. With magical music, sets and lighting, “Bubbles” gently introduces little ones to the wonderful theatrical world of opera in a calm and immersive environment.

Where: Artscape Theatre. When: October 28-29. Cost: Tickets cost R240 through Artscape on 021 421 7695 or Computicket.

"Chilling with a Poet” The Blaqpearl Foundation will be hosting their long-standing regular event, titled "Chilling with a Poet”. The line-up includes Vicky Sampson, Poets Vannie Kaap, Saarah the Lyrical Activist, Gemini G, Muslim Poets Society, the host Blaq Pearl and many more artists. The show will present a combination of poetry, songs, raps, and more. Books, food, and refreshments will be on sale. All proceeds go towards the organisation’s community development programmes.

For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Kristen at the Blaqpearl Foundation at 062 206 1310. Where: Alliance Française, Mitchells Plain. When: October 29, 2pm to 6pm.

Cost: R40. DURBAN “International Auto Sound Challenge”

Rev your engines and turn up the sound. The loudest car show is coming to town. The South African arm of the International Auto Sound Challenge Association (IASCA) will be hosting an IASCA world record challenge. The challenge will see car sound fundies battle it out for the top prize. This event ends off IASCA’s 2022 season and will see sound enthusiasts pushing out as many decibels as possible to impress the judges. The automotive event will see cars entered by amateurs and professionals to test their sound systems. According to Mohnish Ramgovind, IASCA Event Organiser, the sound-offs will consist of an “International Decibel League”, “Bass Boxing”, and sound quality.

Where: Sibaya Casino & Entertainment Kingdom. When: October 29-30. Cost: Free to spectators.

“Tribute to Icons” Panache International and Drisha Music Academy bring music fans a night of non-stop nostalgia, featuring the favourite hits of late icons of Bollywood. The legendary Lata Mangeshkar’s renditions will be sung by the melodious Maithili Shome, a playback singer who is eloquent in 20 different languages. The show is for one-night only.

Where:The Globe, Suncoast. When: November 5 at 7pm. Cost: R120 via Computicket.

“Dinner and a Movie” One of The Oyster Box’s most popular date night events, ‘’Dinner and a Movie“, is exactly what you need if you want to rest off this month-end madness of October and welcome the new vibes of November. Start your evening with a two-course dinner in the Ocean Terrace at 6pm, followed by a movie, popcorn, and a glass of sparkling wine in the in-house cinema at 8pm.

Where: The Ocean Terrace, The Cinema. When: November 4. Cost: R590 per person.

JOHANNESBURG “Market Day” The Field Market and Ferndale on Republic have collaborated to bring you an evening of live music, delicious food and drinks, and local and artisan goods.

Enjoy local and handmade goods, deli products, food trucks, craft drinks, live music, a kids' corner, and free market entry. The venue is child friendly, and you can enjoy some acoustic music. Where: Ferndale on Republic shopping centre Republic road or Cross street Randburg. When: October 28.

Cost: Free entry. “Louise Carver Live” Chill out with some lekker food and drinks as you settle into “Sunset Sessions on the dam” featuring Louise Carver Live. The venue sits on the wall of a dam overlooking the Crocodile River and is just thirty minutes from Sandton CBD.

On arrival, guests will receive a welcome drink courtesy of Copper Lake Breweries. Where: Current at Cradle Moon Lake Side Game Lodge, Muldersdrift. When: October 29.

Cost: R250 for adults and R195 for kids from www.louisecarver.com. Read the latest IOL Entertainment digi mag here.