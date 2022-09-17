Parklive Festival, HomeComing Africa and other festivals announce their return

Parklive Gourmet Food and Music festival was among a couple of festivals to announce their return to the spring/summer festival circuit after a two year hiatus. The festival returns for the ninth time at Marks Park in Emmarentia on Saturday. November 5 with a live line-up that includes Jeremy Loops, Prime Circle, Just Jinjer and Lee Cole.

More acts will be confirmed across the festival’s two stages this year. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ParkLive (@parklive.co.za) Having recently teased its return following an absence due to Covid-19, HomeComing Africa is set to once again take place at the historic Voortrekker Monument in Pretoria on October 29. The festival returns with three major stages and an extensive list of artists set to perform at this year’s event.

The line-up will prominently feature uniquely home-grown genres such as amapiano and artists like Kabza De Small, DBN Gogo, Mellow & Sleazy, Blxckie, Musa Keys, Young Stunna, Felo Le Tee, Focalistic and Daliwonga. “As a leading event property in the South African entertainment industry, we are eager to return with our stand-out festival HomeComing Africa,” said Athabile Ngxamngxa, Managing Director at HomeComing Events. She went on to add: “This year we are taking it back to where it began.

“We want to celebrate the origin of the worldwide popular amapiano genre and the birthplace to some of the biggest artists from the continent. “HomeComing Africa will bring all beloved fans an experience not to be missed with a celebration of proudly South African music genres.” Elsewhere, Afro Nation Ghana announced a huge line-up for December 29 and 30 at Accra’s Marine Drive, Black Star Square that includes the likes of Davido, P-Square, Stonebwoy, Rema, Dadju, Adekunle Gold and CKay.

