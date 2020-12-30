Party safely at home with your family & celebrate New Year’s Eve

On Thursday, the 31st of December get ready for one hell of a live stream concert away from the usual crowds with your families at home, as we say goodbye to the toughest year ever.

How does GoodLuck, The Kiffness, Craig Lucas, Acoustic Element, Majozi and the super talented special guest MC Carl Wastie sound to you?

That’s five headliners on one night. Five different artists you will be supporting, five entertainers you will be giving hope to, that 2021 won’t be as difficult as this past year.

You can purchase one ticket for the family, or your housemates, or just you in your PJ’s and live stream the full show safely indoors... The best news is that you only need one ticket per household.

GoodLuck, The Kiffness, Craig Lucas, Majozi and Acoustic Element. Picture: Supplied

Get Lucky Summer will be setting up a big outdoor stage with full show FX, great production & lighting and will be coming to you LIVE from an outdoor field in Cape Town.