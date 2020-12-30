Party safely at home with your family & celebrate New Year’s Eve
On Thursday, the 31st of December get ready for one hell of a live stream concert away from the usual crowds with your families at home, as we say goodbye to the toughest year ever.
How does GoodLuck, The Kiffness, Craig Lucas, Acoustic Element, Majozi and the super talented special guest MC Carl Wastie sound to you?
That’s five headliners on one night. Five different artists you will be supporting, five entertainers you will be giving hope to, that 2021 won’t be as difficult as this past year.
You can purchase one ticket for the family, or your housemates, or just you in your PJ’s and live stream the full show safely indoors... The best news is that you only need one ticket per household.
Get Lucky Summer will be setting up a big outdoor stage with full show FX, great production & lighting and will be coming to you LIVE from an outdoor field in Cape Town.
Your favourite KFM DJ Carl Wastie will be counting down till midnight as if he’s in your lounge with you. Music is the glue that connects us all, so if we can’t be together this NYE we can still connect through some great music & entertainment!
By purchasing a ticket, not only will you be supporting SA Music you will also be supporting the local Garden Route suppliers and crew who have lost out on all their income with the closure of events in the region.
Get Lucky Summer is committing that 20% of all ticket sales will go directly to our amazing cleaning staff, the security team who have year-on-year kept us safe, the medics and the toilet and fencing partners.
Event Information:
Date: 31 December 2020
Time: 9pm
Tickets: R250, available at Howler.