Peppa Pig Live Returns to South African theatres for a Big Day Out! Pic: Nardus Engelbrecht

More fun than a muddy puddle! It’s going to be a big day out for fans of Peppa Pig, as the smash theatrical Peppa Pig Live tour returns to South Africa in Sept for “Peppa Pig’s Big Day Out”. In this thrilling adventure – Polly Parrot and Mr Dinosaur have vanished – leaving Peppa, George, Mummy & Daddy Pig to embark on an incredible journey to find the missing duo. As always – Peppa’s special friends Suzy Sheep, Danny Dog and Pedro Pony are on hand to help in the fantastic hunt!

Peppa Pig is quite literally taking over the world! From the Peppa Pig World theme park attraction in England to becoming the number one television show for kids aged 2 to 5 years, the brand’s core values of family, friends, imagination & kindness, have helped earn Peppa legions of fans amongst parents and children alike.

This action-packed live stage show is specially designed to give young fans an unforgettable first live theatre experience and encompasses all the charming, colourful nature of the hit television series with everyone’s favourite songs!

This one-of-a-kind stage show – with incredible life-sized puppets and beautifully costumed characters – brings Peppa Pig to life in a whole new way for South African audiences.

To celebrate Peppa’s return to the stage – and especially for her early bird fans – a limited number of special R99 seats have been released for the production and look set to sell out fast!

Book now at Computicket by calling 0861 915 8000 or visit www.computicket.com or your nearest Computicket / Shoprite Checkers branch.

For more information about the show, visit www.peppapiglive.co.za or stay in touch via social media. Make it a big day out, don’t miss Peppa Pig LIVE!

Dates:

Cape Town - Artscape Opera House - 6 – 8 Sept 2019

Durban - The Globe at Suncoast - 13 – 15 Sept 2019

Johannesburg - Emperors Palace - 20 – 29 Sept 2019